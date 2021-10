Detroit Lakes’ Dr. Andrew Moen is one of nine people that will be inducted into North Dakota State University’s Bison Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 8. Moen was a seven-time NCAA men’s track and field All-American for the Bison from 1998-04 and currently is employed as a podiatrist at Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes. Moen grew up in Morris and was part of the 1998 state championship track team.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO