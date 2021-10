The land between present-day New York City and Philadelphia, including all of New Jersey and some parts of Delaware, once belonged to the Indigenous Lenape tribe and was called Lenapehoking. Curtis Zunigha, co-director of The Lenape Center in New York City and enrolled member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians in Oklahoma, who are the modern-day descendants of the Lenape, shares the area's history in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO