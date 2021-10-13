CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Ridd loses ‘all-or-nothing’ high court appeal over sacking from James Cook University

 6 days ago
Former James Cook University academic professor Peter Ridd has lost his high court appeal after his sacking.

Academic Peter Ridd has lost his “all or nothing” high court appeal against James Cook University, after he was sacked for breaches of the university’s code of conduct relating to public commentary about the Great Barrier Reef which the university said denigrated a colleague.

At first instance he was awarded $1.2m compensation by the federal circuit court for the dismissal but this was overturned by the federal court on appeal.

Ridd’s employment was terminated by JCU in May 2018 for what it said was “serious misconduct” under the university’s enterprise agreement.

In the years prior, Ridd had questioned the scientific research by high-profile institutions including the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority and Australian Research Council Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, a timeline submitted to the court said.

In 2017, Ridd told Sky News that although scientists “genuinely believe that there are problems with the reef ... I think they’re emotionally attached to their subject” and “you can no longer trust their stuff”.

JCU believed the Sky interview may have constituted a case of misconduct and directed Ridd to maintain confidentiality about disciplinary action, including two censures, before his ultimate dismissal.

The high court battle was an “all-or-nothing” case in which JCU claimed all of the findings against Ridd were justified, while he considered none of them valid.

Argument centred on whether intellectual freedom should be qualified by a requirement to “afford respect and courtesy to others ... in one’s field of competence” under the university’s enterprise agreement.

In unanimously dismissing the appeal, the high court held that the intellectual freedom protected by the enterprise agreement was not “a general freedom of speech” and subject to code of conduct constraints.

“These constraints ... include respect for the legal rights of others, and required that an expression of disagreement with university decision-making be in accordance with applicable processes, including confidentiality obligations,” Wednesday’s judgment said.

“The exercise of intellectual freedom was not constrained by other code of conduct undertakings, such as respect or courtesy.”

The judgment found the first censure and part of the second censure against Ridd were “unjustified” as they related to views he held honestly that were within his academic expertise.

“The final censure was justified only insofar as it relied upon expressions of opinion unrelated to Dr Ridd’s academic expertise, and findings that he repeatedly failed to comply with his confidentiality obligations,” the high court said.

“Since Dr Ridd ran his case on an all-or-nothing basis, the termination decision was justified in its reliance upon conduct of Dr Ridd which was the subject of 18 findings of serious misconduct which were not protected by cl 14 (the intellectual freedom clause).”

Ridd was employed by the university for 27 years and had been ranked by ResearchGate within the top 5% of researchers globally.

The rightwing thinktank the Institute of Public Affairs on Wednesday announced that Ridd will become a fellow of the IPA to lead a new research program entitled the Project for Real Science.

“Dr Ridd will donate his time to the IPA as fellow without salary to work to improve quality assurance in science, making documentary and educational films, and ensuring that no academic speaking out for integrity in science will endure the ordeal Peter suffered,” executive director John Roskam said.

The Guardian

The Guardian

ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

