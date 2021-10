Coming off a district-opening loss at home to its Highway 90 neighbors to the west, Schulenburg will travel east this Friday, Oct. 15 for a another rivalry game in Weimar. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The Wildcats were also defeated to start district, 55-7 against Ganado. Weimar began the season with three straight losses – 48-0 vs. Tidehaven, 49-17 vs. Yorktown, and 17-7 vs. Luling. After a 13…