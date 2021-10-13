CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed former Venezuelan minister dies of COVID-19

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS (Reuters) – Former Venezuelan Defense Minister and retired general Raul Baduel, considered a political prisoner by the opposition, has died after contracting coronavirus, the attorney general said on Tuesday. Baduel was arrested in 2009 on corruption charges after falling out with the Socialist Party, eventually placed on house arrest...

