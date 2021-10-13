Back 4 Blood Launches on Xbox, PlayStation Consoles, PC

If you've been looking for a new shooter to play, there's good news: the Battlefield 2042 beta is almost here, and it will be partially open to all players across all platforms (people who preorder get early access from Oct. 6-7). Battlefield 2042 is arguably the most ambitious Battlefield game yet, featuring enormous maps, dynamic and destructive weather systems, an expansive progression system. It also has a special Portal mode that allows players to use factions, weapons, vehicles, and gadgets from old Battlefield games on classic Battlefield maps that have been remastered. With features like these, there's a serious chance that Battlefield 2042 could become one of the best Xbox shooters ever.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO