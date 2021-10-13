CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood Launches on Xbox, PlayStation Consoles, PC

By Jeremy Peeples on October 12, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurtle Rock Studios crafted the original Left 4 Dead and gave the industry a framework that many have tried to copy – but none of truly succeeded. Games like Evolve tried to stray far from what made L4D work, and missed the mark while Back 4 Blood aims to modernize the core experience for a new generation. Those looking for a core L4D experience will be right at home, but the shooting mechanics are smoother than ever before and gunplay is more rewarding as a result.

