Rock Bridge pulls ahead early, beats Battle in Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals
By Chris Blake
Columbia Missourian
6 days ago
Rock Bridge and Battle squared off in the Class 5 District 5 quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Bruins won 7-1. The Spartans, playing as the road team despite hosting the tournament, jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning after a leadoff double from Chelsea Gleba. After that, it...
Opened in 2006, Falcon Athletic Complex has been the home to three state and 12 district championship teams. On Friday night, Blair Oaks made even more history as it earned its 100th win at the stadium with a 71-34 victory over Southern Boone on senior night. This year's graduating class...
Nothing slowed Rock Bridge down on the way to winning its Class 3 District 4 semifinal against Holt 8-0. The match started at Bethel Park but that’s not where it finished. Rock Bridge got out to a 3-0 lead after doubles play. Singles play had just begun when a short rain delay stopped the action. Play soon resumed, only for play to be halted once more. Rock Bridge head coach Ben Loeb then made the call to move the rest of the match to nearby Hickman.
After beating William Chrisman to start the Rock Bridge Invitational on Friday, Hickman boys soccer won its final two matches Saturday to finish the tournament undefeated. The Kewpies were dominant in both matches, a 5-2 win over Monett and a 3-0 win over Ozark. The Kewpies continue to pile on wins with their season record improving to 14-1-1.
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeated Timberland 5-0 on Thursday in the Class 3 District 4 championship series. The win marks the 23rd consecutive district title for the Bruins. “I don’t know of any other high school sports team that has won 23 consecutive district championships in any sport,” Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb said.
Rock Bridge boys soccer's first match of the Rock Bridge Invitational was one to forget, losing 4-1 to Fort Zumwalt South on Friday. The Bulldogs' pressure was relentless, pressing the Bruins on their half of the field constantly throughout the match. Still, Rock Bridge managed to keep things close at...
A slippery grass field covered in mud was the stage for a dominant Hallsville performance Friday night. Propelled by a strong rushing game and a defense that captured four interceptions, Hallsville defeated California 46-6. Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers said the wet conditions were "actually in our favor a little...
Battle and Rock Bridge enter Friday's crosstown high school football matchup with more than bragging rights on the line. Both teams need to build momentum before district play begins in a few weeks. The two are also trying to navigate challenges near the end of the season. For Battle, the...
Prior to the first pitch against Rock Bridge, Battle appeared to be the more energized team Tuesday evening. The Spartans danced, yelled and cheered, aiming for their first win over the Bruins since 2017 at a time when it mattered most. But Rock Bridge wouldn't allow its five-game series winning streak to end so soon.
Rock Bridge girls golf carded a 32-over-par 320 and finished first in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Hodge Park Golf Course in Kansas City on Monday. Bruins golfer Siena Minor placed first and signed for a 3-under-par 69, six shots fewer than the next-best score. Blue Springs’ Maya...
Some local football teams have already been facing the heat of district battle for a couple of weeks now, while others begin district play this Friday night. Regardless of the situation, all teams have their collective sights set on a victory this Friday and a trip to the playoffs in November.
Mexico’s offense scored just seven points in its loss to Kirksville last Friday.This week was a different story, as it scored five times en route to a 41-14 victory at home over Moberly. The Spartans’ night started full of promise. The defense kept Mexico off the board and ended the...
LINWOOD — The Mainland Regional High School girls tennis team beat a talented Lacey Township team 5-0 on Tuesday in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal. Khushi Thakkar, Mainland’s first singles for the past four seasons, led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 victory. The teams came into the match...
(Greenfield) Facing back-to-back top ten opponents has not been kind to the Nodaway Valley/O-M football team, but the Wolverines have a chance to get back on track over the next two weeks. Coach Seth Comly’s squad has 3-3 West Central Valley on Friday night followed by 1-5 Panorama next week....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The District Finals for Class A softball were Thursday night. Lincoln East fended off Fremont in the championship game 7-5. The Spartans were down 3-0 early but mounted a comeback in the third inning that tied the game. Lincoln Southwest also punched their ticket to state...
The Boonville Lady Pirates JV softball team dropped a doubleheader Monday night in Columbia, losing to the Rock Bridge Bruins by the scores of 12-4 and 16-1. While the Lady Pirates JV dropped to 9-6 after the two losses, head coach Caitlin Pendergraft said each time the girls take the field to play good teams like Rock Bridge, they use the opportunity to make themselves better. “Lillian Newham pitched the first game, Mattie Wells the second,” Pendergraft said. “Josie Widel caught both games. Lillian worked on moving the ball well around the zone and Josie worked on her aggressive defense with runners on. Josie Widel and Gracey Rose both hit over the fence home runs; Widel down the left field line and Rose to right center. Our team had opportunities to work situations with runners and to preserve when an inning got tough. Tonight was another opportunity to play ball and gain valuable playing experience. Though we did not come away with a win, we will take the lessons and move forward.”
The Classes 3A-B fastpitch softball state tournaments began Thursday at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex. Here’s a quick recap of the quarterfinals. North Rock Creek coach Chance Griffin was shaking his head with a smile on his face. “It’s amazing what this group is doing,” Griffin said, “because...
(Note: Dewey High's state softball championship quest ended Friday afternoon in a 6-2 loss to North Rock Creek in the Class 3A semifinals in Oklahoma City. North Rock Creek grabbed a 2-0 lead in top of the first. Dewey tied it up, 2-2, in the bottom of the fourth on Briley Davis' two-run homer. But, North Rock Creek rallied to score two in the sixth and two in the seventh to eliminate Dewey just one game shy of playing for the program's first state crown since 1994. More semifinal details are planned in next Tuesday's sports pages.)
NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. – The New Underwood Tigers returned home Friday to host the Kadoka Area Kougars. The Tigers scored first with a one yard touchdown run by Emmitt Richter. The Kougars finally grabbed the lead in the second quarter with a touchdown by Tvus Williams which made it 8-6.
Rock Bridge tennis' Maggie Lin lost to Parkway South’s Khayli Buckels in a singles semifinal match Friday at the MSHSAA Class 3 Girls Tennis State Championships in Springfield. Lin dropped the third-place match as well to finish fourth — her best finish in the event. She finished fifth and seventh...
Comments / 0