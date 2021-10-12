2019 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Prius XLE AWD e ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Rear Climate Package, Third Row Seating, Highlander SE, 3.5L V6, AWD, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Entune Premium Audio w/Nav & App Suite, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Comments / 0