2019 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Prius XLE AWD e ALL WHEEL DRIVE

Roanoke Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2019 Toyota Prius XLE AWD e ALL WHEEL DRIVE AWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i ALL WHEEL DRIVE HYBRID, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i. * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with...

roanoke.com

Related
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro First Drive: The Best Yet

Hearing that the TRD Pro model was not only going to continue with the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra but that it was moving into the flagship model spot and receiving a host of new features got us fired up at the mere thought of what this truck might be. Naturally, you can imagine our excitement when the time finally came to jump behind the wheel of the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. And let us tell you one thing: It did not disappoint.
CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Gray Toyota RAV4 XLE

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2015 Classic Silver Metallic Toyota Corolla L

Clean CARFAX. Silver 2015 Toyota Corolla L FWD 4-Speed Automatic 1.8L I4 DOHC Dual VVT-i * 2015 KBB.com 10 Best UberX Candidates * 2015 KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000 * 2015 KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2013 Sterling Gray Metallic Ford F-150 XL

Clean CARFAX. Gray 2013 Ford F-150 XL RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 3.7L V6 FFV. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Celestial Silver Metallic Toyota Highlander SE

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Adaptive Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Navigation System, Rear Climate Package, Third Row Seating, Highlander SE, 3.5L V6, AWD, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black w/Leather Seat Trim, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Entune Premium Audio w/Nav & App Suite, Rear air conditioning, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Machine Gray Metallic Mazda CX-9 Touring

Machine Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD, 2nd Row Retractable Window Sunshade, 2nd-Row Captain's Chairs, 3rd row seats: bench, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Audio w/12 speakers, Cargo Net & Side Storage Nets Package, Front Parking Sensor, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Infotainment System Voice Command, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, LED Foglights, Machine Gray Metallic Paint, Mazda Connected Services, Outside temperature display, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Glass Moonroof w/Interior Sunshade, Rear air conditioning, Rear Backup Sensor, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Touring Premium Package, Wheels: 18" x 8J Aluminum Alloy, Wireless Phone Charger.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Toyota Tundra Is All New and Far Better for It

After many, many years of letting their full-size truck rest on its laurels, Toyota has finally overhauled the Tundra. The brand’s third-generation half-ton pickup is all-new for 2022. Seriously, it’s been a while since “all-new” was uttered in relation to that truck. The second-generation entered production way back in November...
CARS
CNET

2022 Toyota Tundra first drive review: Better in every way

After more than a decade, a new Toyota Tundra is finally here. And after spending a day with Toyota's third-generation full-size truck in Texas, I can confirm it drives better, offers more utility and looks great, to boot. Big and bold. The 2022 Toyota Tundra will be available in SR,...
CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Gray Toyota Tacoma V6

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD 6-Speed 3.5L V6 PDI DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 278hp 4WD. * 2019 KBB.com Brand Image Awards * 2019 KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2014 Stealth Gray Metallic GMC Sierra 1500 SLT

Stealth Gray Metallic 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Jet Black/Dark Ash Leather. Recent Arrival!. Awards:. * 2014 KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2021 Polymetal Gray Metallic Mazda CX-30 Premium

Polymetal Gray Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-30 Premium AWD 6-Speed Automatic I4. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2014 Dark Gray Metallic Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium

CARFAX One-Owner. Dark Gray Metallic 2014 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Premium AWD CVT Lineartronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder SMPI DOHC 16V. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE. Reviews:. * If you live where snow, rain and ice are commonplace...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2011 Blue Ribbon Metallic Toyota Prius Two

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Toyota Tundra Suspensions Explained: All 6 (!) of Them

Now entering its third generation, the 2022 Toyota Tundra joins the Ram 1500 and the new Ford F-150 Raptor in ditching its rear leaf springs and suspending its live rear axle with links and coil or air springs. The new truck's three-wheelbase, ladder-frame chassis (one more length than in 2021 to support a choice of bed lengths with each cab design) will now support six distinctly different suspension systems, including three developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD). Here's the rundown on these six suspension systems.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2018 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-5 Touring

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2018 Mazda CX-5 Touring AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V. Odometer is 2457 miles below market average! 24/30 City/Highway MPG. Mazda Certified Pre-Owned Details:. * Transferable Warranty. * Warranty Deductible: $0. * Vehicle History. * Roadside Assistance. * Powertrain...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2019 Deep Ocean Blue Metallic Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country

CARFAX One-Owner. Deep Ocean Blue Metallic 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD High Country 4WD Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Saddle Leather. Recent Arrival!. Price may reflect incentive not compatible with Special APR. All prices do not include tax, tags and $599 PROCESSING FEE.
BUYING CARS
Automotive Addicts

2021 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Review & Test Drive

If you’ve read many of my reviews of Toyota and Lexus vehicles, you probably noticed that I described Toyota as being a methodical giant that makes well-thought moves but does so at a slow pace to ensure they get things right so quality and reliability don’t suffer. Such a notion is evident in many of their vehicles with one being the Toyota Sequoia that’s aged well but needs some updating. However, the proven platform of the Sequoia that’s been around since 2008 touts unsurpassed reliability in a distinctive body-on-frame design with a few unique trim levels, such as my Sequoia TRD Pro trim that I had a chance to check out and review.
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevrolet Unveils 'Biggest, Baddest' Crate Engine With 1,004 HP

The crate engine scene has undergone something of a renaissance over the past couple of years. Dodge has been selling the Hellcat Redeye V8 engine since November last year and Ford is reportedly developing a twin-turbo Godzilla engine as a competitor. Even Honda joined the market with the Civic Type R crate engine, and now Chevrolet is introducing its largest and most powerful crate engine to date. Ladies and gentlemen, meet Chevy’s ZZ632/1000 engine.
CARS
Motor1.com

Take A Look Inside Toyota Prius Engine With Over 300,000 Miles

Some engines show signs of giving up by 100,000 miles. There are also those that last over a million miles thanks to loving and caring owners. However, there still seems to be doubt about hybrid powertrains and their longevity. But to settle that once and for all, Youtube channel speedkar99 tore down a Prius engine with about half a million kilometers, or about 310,000 miles.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Toyota Sets New Record for Driving on “E”

Everyone does it. Some more often than others, but no one further than Toyota. We’ve all pushed the limit of what it means to drive on empty, but Toyota set a new Guinness World Record with its Mirai fuel-cell electric sedan. The company pushed every last drop, if you will,...
CARS

