As wealthy countries swimming in coronavirus vaccines begin to approve booster shots for their populations, the poorer nations of the world are left to struggle. More than 50 countries, many of them in Africa, have not been able to vaccinate even 10 percent of their people, according to the World Health Organization. When speaking of vaccination disparities between richer and poorer countries, those in the West love to use neutral-sounding, global-development jargon such as “vaccine access” and “vaccine equity.” Those on the other side of the global power dynamic describe the same reality in different ways: “vaccine nationalism” or, more harshly, “vaccine apartheid.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO