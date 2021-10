Josh Steven Polich, 41 of Cook, Minn., departed this earthly life on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. His journey in life began on Dec. 5, 1979, where he was born in Virginia, Minn. Josh grew up in the Cook area where his love for the great outdoors began at a young age. His summers were spent fishing, boating and working on Lake Vermilion. Later in his youth he developed a fondness for the arts, especially music.