Virginia, MN

Connie Marie (Palmquist) Sauter

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnie Marie (Palmquist) Sauter, 77, of Virginia, Minn., passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, from End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). She was born Dec. 9, 1943, in Virginia to Chester Jr. and Florence (Gilness) Mitchell. She was later adopted and raised by her loving paternal grandmother, Lilian Cecilia (deLorimier) (Mitchell) Palmquist and step-grandfather, Arthur Carl Palmquist of Chisholm, Minn. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1961. After graduation, she then attended Dunphy Associates, Inc. in Duluth, Minn., specializing in IBM key punch.

