Duluth, MN

Ray E. Ruoho

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay E. Ruoho, 79, passed away on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Duluth, Minn. He was born on May 22, 1942, in Little Fork, Minn., to Eino Joseph Ruoho and Elma Marie Lammi Ruoho. He attended Orr High School and Virginia Junior College. He studied Electronics at Dunwoody Industrial Institute in Minneapolis and received his Bachelor’s degree in Education at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Arizona, Tucson.

