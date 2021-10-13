CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

James Michael Sellars

mesabitribune.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames “Jimmer” Michael Sellars, 59, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Duluth, Minn., with family by his side. He was born March 3, 1962, in Hibbing, Minn., to James and Mary Ellen (Palmer) Sellars. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School. He went on to work by his father’s side at Sellars construction and continued working construction throughout his entire life. He loved work, cooking, music, duck hunting and was passionate about taking care of his family and friends. He could take an ordinary day and make it something special.

