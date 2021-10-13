CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong Stocks, Derivatives To Halt Trading In Morning Session On Typhoon Kompasu Warning

By South China Morning Post
 6 days ago
Trading in stocks and derivatives will be delayed on Wednesday because of severe weather after the Hong Kong Observatory decided to keep Signal 8 warning until before noon.

The morning session will be cancelled under the Hong Kong stock exchange trading rules, while the afternoon session will depend on whether the warning remains in force at or before noon. Trading will be cancelled if it stays beyond noon. The Observatory upgraded the typhoon warning to 8, the third-highest level, at 5.20pm local time on Tuesday as Kompasu edged closer to the city.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4 per cent on Tuesday from a four-week high after tech stocks surrendered all of their gains from Monday.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Markets in mainland China will open for business as usual, as traders look to a slew of data this week on China's economic health. A government report today will probably show a slower rise in exports last month amid an energy supply crisis, according to a Bloomberg survey.

More from South China Morning Post:

  • Typhoon Kompasu: why is it so hard to predict and what can Hongkongers do to stay safe when typhoons hit?

original article on South China Morning Post.

For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2021.

