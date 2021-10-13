CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MVU field hockey falls to Lyndon; McKenna Thompson scores for Thunderbirds

By Ruthie Laroche
St. Albans Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWANTON - McKenna Thompson scored the Thunderbirds' solo goal on Tuesday evening as Missisquoi Valley Union fell 4-1 to Lyndon Institute. Last week, the Thunderbirds celebrated their graduating seniors, and while Messenger Sports editor Ruthie Laroche was present at the game, a computer issue resulted in the loss of all her photos (there's a first time for everything), so we're going to talk about those seniors today.

