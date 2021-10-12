CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 15th, 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for Music of Adele, Genesis, Bon Jovi and many other - just versions you've probably not heard - but should and will this Friday evening at 8. Join us at 88.1fm, on line at wuwf.org, with your smart speaker or our free app. Playlist will appear after broadcast...

coast1045.com

Adele announces new song ‘Easy On Me’ will drop October 15th

Adele is finally back with new music, announcing that she will release the song “Easy on Me” on October 15 – her first single in five years. The 33-year-old singer shared a teaser on social media, where a black and white video clip shows Adele taking a drive as sheets of music fly out the windows of her car.
MUSIC
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Music of Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin on tap at Power House Theatre

Gesa Power House Theatre is holding several concerts in October. There are still $50 reserved seating tickets for the Led Zeppelin tribute performance at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. Seattle Rock Orchestra will explore the softer side of Led Zeppelin, drawing on the band’s acoustic compositions from across their entire...
MUSIC
The Independent

Posthumous Chuck Berry live album to be released in December

Dualtone Records is marking the birthday of Chuck Berry by announcing the release of a live album from the late rock ’n roll legend.“Live From Blueberry Hill” is taken from performances recorded between July 2005 and January 2006 at Blueberry Hill café in St. Louis, one of Berry’s favorite places to play. The album will be released Dec. 17.The album features Berry tearing through classics like “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Johnny B. Goode.” In 1986, he became one of the first artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame His 95th birthday would have been Monday.More songs off the live album include “Rock and Roll Music,” “Let It Rock,” “Carol/Little Queenie,” “Around and Around,” “Nadine” and “Mean Old World.”Berry inaugurated the Duck Room in the café that hosts live music and played more than 200 monthly concerts there over 17 years. Read More ESPN reporter quits job after refusing to take a vaccineCop26 sponsors ‘complain of mismanaged climate summit’Slain woman's family questions actions of sheriff's office
MUSIC
Variety

The Beatles Land on TikTok With Dozens of Songs

Get back! The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups ever, have officially joined TikTok. For the first time, TikTok creators will be able to officially soundtrack their videos with 36 of The Beatles’ most popular songs. Those include the 12 songs from “Let It Be,” including hits like “Get Back,” “Across the Universe” and the title track, along with cuts like the John Lennon-Paul McCartney duet “I’ve Got A Feeling” and the George Harrison-penned “I Me Mine,” the last song the Beatles recorded as a group. Other Beatles tunes on TikTok include “Hey Jude” — their biggest-ever hit — “Love...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
kduz.com

KDUZ Classic – October 15th, 1988

Today’s KDUZ Classic has us seeing red, taking you back to October 15th, 1988 for this single’s only week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart. The group came together in 1978, all friends from schools around their home town, with most of the group intact and touring and performing together to this day.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: The Beatles Play a Frenetic ‘Long Tall Sally’ in 1962

Earlier this month, Paul McCartney spoke to The New Yorker about the Rolling Stones in a less than artful way. “[The Beatles’] net was cast a bit wider than [the Stones’],” he said. “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are.” Mick Jagger responded when the Stones played in Los Angeles on October 14th. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” he said. “Megan Fox is here; she’s lovely. Leonardo DiCaprio. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here. He’s going to help us — he’s going to join us...
MUSIC
WREG

McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct newcomers into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame during its annual ceremony, set for Cleveland on Oct. 30. McCartney will give the presentation for Foo Fighters, the hall announced on Monday. He’s close to Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, who after next week […]
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

William Shatner’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children & Their Mom

‘Star Trek’ icon William Shatner is a proud girl dad! The actor shares his three daughters with first wife Gloria Rand. Here’s everything to know about their kids. William Shatner is a proud father-of-three and acclaimed actor — and has now added space traveller to his extensive resume! The Star Trek icon, 90, who portrayed Captain James T. Kirk for several decades, officially went into space on a flight with Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin. He is now the oldest person to go to space, surpassing aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, who became the record holder when she flew to space with the Amazon founder in July at the age of 82.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston shares intimate bedroom photo in honour of special milestone

Jennifer Aniston celebrated a very special birthday on Monday – her dog Lord Chesterfield turned one. To mark the special occasion, the Friends star shared several pictures of him taken over the past year, but it was the ones of him now that got fans talking – as they appear to show Jennifer in her birthday suit.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

PAUL STANLEY Says He Is 'Numb' After His Longtime Guitar Tech Dies Of COVID-19

Paul Stanley's longtime guitar tech Francis Stueber has died of COVID-19. He was only 52 years old. The KISS guitarist/vocalist shared the news of his friend's passing in a social media post earlier today (Sunday, October 17). He wrote: "My dear friend, buddy and guitar tech for 20 years, Fran Stueber died yesterday suddenly of Covid. Both on and offstage I depended on him for so much. My family loved him as did I. He was so proud of his wife and 3 boys as they were of him. I'm numb."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Vince Neil falls off stage

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil is injured falling off a stage in Pigeon Forge Friday night. Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil was injured Friday night when he fell off the stage during a solo concert at a Tennessee rock festival.
CELEBRITIES

