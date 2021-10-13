CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Windy Wednesday: Winds could gust over 40 mph!

By Aaron White
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA storm system will be moving into the region tonight and into Wednesday, bringing showers and storms to North Iowa and southern Minnesota. It will also kick up the winds out of the southeast at 15-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph at times. It's possible that there may be a few gusts to near 50 mph. While we will have showers, a few thunderstorms, and some windy conditions, this same storm system is responsible for snow in the Black Hills of South Dakota and producing tornadoes in Kansas and Oklahoma.

www.kimt.com

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

More warm, breezy weather on Tuesday; turning windy and much cooler on Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- More warm and breezy weather is expected into the day on Tuesday before we see an abrupt shift to much cooler and blustery weather on Wednesday. This pattern shift will lead to much more seasonal conditions for the remainder of the week and into the weekend. With the shifting weather pattern though, we will see a chance for some rain and snow across parts of western Nebraska Tuesday into the day on Wednesday.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
vandaliaradio.com

Sunny & a Bit Windy Today—Chance of Rain coming on Wednesday

We’ll see one more dry day before a cold front will bring in a chance of rain and storms. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with a high of 72. Winds will gust out of the south at better than 20 miles per hour. Then we’ll see mostly clear skies tonight with a low of 51.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Weak disturbance could spark showers Wednesday, Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Dry skies are expected today and Wednesday. A weak disturbance could spark off a few showers Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. Mountain passes like Lookout and Lolo could see a light dusting of snow. Daytime highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s. Unsettled weather is...
MISSOULA, MT
KIMT

Section of Mason City road closed for water system work

MASON CITY, Iowa – A section of 6th Street SE has been closed until Friday. Mason City utility crews will be working to replace two water valves and a fire hydrant between Kentucky and Vermont Avenues. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area and use alternate routes during this repair.
MASON CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy