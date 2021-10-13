Windy Wednesday: Winds could gust over 40 mph!

A storm system will be moving into the region tonight and into Wednesday, bringing showers and storms to North Iowa and southern Minnesota. It will also kick up the winds out of the southeast at 15-30 mph, with gusts over 40 mph at times. It's possible that there may be a few gusts to near 50 mph. While we will have showers, a few thunderstorms, and some windy conditions, this same storm system is responsible for snow in the Black Hills of South Dakota and producing tornadoes in Kansas and Oklahoma.