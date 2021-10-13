CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Venezuela political prisoner dies of Covid

By Jenny FUNG
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Chdbr_0cPTbm7m00
Then Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez (L) and his minister of defense Raul Isaias Baduel are seen in December 2006 /AFP/File

An army general who aligned with Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez but later broke ranks with the socialist strongman and spent years as a prominent political prisoner has died of Covid-19 while in custody, officials said Tuesday.

"We regret the death of Raul Isaias Baduel from cardiorespiratory arrest as a consequence of Covid-19," prosecutor general Tarek Saab posted on Twitter.

Baduel, 66, had received an initial Covid-19 vaccination and "was receiving appropriate medical care," Saab added.

Baduel's family said they learned of his death via Twitter.

"I have not received a call from any person in the government," his wife Cruz Zambrano de Baduel told the EVTV internet channel.

She was skeptical that her husband, whom she had last seen four weeks ago, had contracted Covid at all.

"It is not true," she said, pointing to his recent vaccination.

Baduel was Chavez's defense minister, and helped reinstate the president after the April 2002 coup that briefly removed him from power.

The minister served almost eight years on corruption charges. After his release in 2015, he was jailed again on charges of conspiracy against current President Nicolas Maduro.

Baduel's death means "there are now 10 political prisoners who have died in custody" since 2015, said Gonzalo Himiob, a lawyer for the human rights NGO Foro Penal.

"The responsibility for the life and health of any detainee rests with the state. Medical treatment is continuously required for prisoners," Himiob tweeted.

Two of Baduel's sons have also been arrested on allegations of conspiracy. One, Raul Emilio, is at large.

The other, Josnars Adolfo Baduel, was arrested for alleged participation in a failed maritime invasion in 2019 that sought to overthrow Maduro. He is still in custody.

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

‘CITGO 6’ oil execs held in Venezuela were picked up by country’s forces hours after Alex Saab’s extradition to US

Five United States citizens and a permanent resident who were serving house arrest in Caracas, Venezuela, were picked up by the country’s intelligence service SEBIN on Saturday, just hours after the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian financier close to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the families of two of the detainees and one of their lawyers told CNN.
ECONOMY
Editor at Global Perspectives

Ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s nurse to be extradited to the U.S. on money laundering charges

Friday, Spain’s National Court consented to the extradition of ex-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez’s former nurse, Claudia Díaz, to the U.S. on money laundering charges. The court rejected Díaz’s arguments against extradition and added that she is being investigated in Spain on the exact charges after obtaining Spanish nationality last April. The magistrates ruled that the U.S. investigation is much broader and that factors that might prevent the extradition of a Spaniard are not in question.
The Independent

Venezuela suspends crisis negotiations as key Nicolas Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charges

A close ally of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been extradited to the United States on money laundering charges, throwing negotiations aiming to ease the country’s political crisis into disarray.Prosecutors believe that Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel, could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American nation. His laywers said the charges are “politically motivated”.The 49-year-old Venezuelan envoy is due to make his initial appearance at court in Miami on Monday, a US Justice Department spokesperson said, in a move welcomed by...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US accuses Maduro of putting extradited businessman above country

The United States on Monday criticized Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro's suspension of dialogue with the opposition, saying he was putting the fate of an extradited businessman accused of money laundering above the country's future. State Department spokesman Ned Price hit out at Maduro as Colombian national Alex Saab appeared in a Miami court after his Saturday extradition from the West African island nation of Cape Verde. Maduro -- whose legitimacy is contested by the United States and most Latin American and European countries -- reacted furiously to the extradition and suspended talks with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader considered interim president by Washington. "They are putting the place of one individual above the welfare, above the well-being, above the livelihoods of the millions of Venezuelans who have made clear their aspirations for democracy, for greater freedom, for prosperity," Price told reporters.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Prisoners#Venezuelan#Afp File An#Saab#Evtv#Ngo Foro Penal
wtaq.com

Venezuela says IMF has not delivered COVID-19 funds amid dispute

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on Wednesday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not yet delivered funds under a program to help countries battle the COVID-19 pandemic, amid a dispute over the government’s legitimacy. In August, the IMF authorized Venezuela to receive around $5 billion...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

OAS to ask UN for autopsy on Venezuela dissident who died in jail

The head of the Organization of American States (OAS) said Thursday he will call on the United Nations to exhume and carry out an autopsy on the body of a prominent Venezuelan dissident who died in custody. General Raul Baduel, who aligned with Venezuela's late Hugo Chavez but later broke ranks with the socialist strongman and spent years as a prominent political prisoner, died of Covid-19, according to an official announcement earlier this week. "The United Nations has a mission on the ground and this autopsy is absolutely key to addressing this case and determining responsibilities that may exist in this regard," Luis Almagro said after meeting at the OAS headquarters in Washington with a lawyer for the Baduel family, Omar Mora Tosta, and with representatives of the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido. The OAS head said he will take the matter before the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, whose office on Wednesday urged Caracas to guarantee an "independent investigation" into the death of Baduel and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained in Venezuela.
AMERICAS
The Independent

Saab Story: Maduro ally to appear in court on graft charges

A businessman who prosecutors say was the main conduit for massive corruption by Nicolas Maduro s inner circle was to make an initial court appearance in Miami federal court Monday after a weekend extradition that has further strained relations between the U.S. and Venezuela s socialist government. Alex Saab s extradition to the U.S. from Cape Verde where he was arrested 16 months ago, has already ricocheted far and wide. Only hours after Saab was placed on a Department of Justice aircraft on Saturday, Maduro's government suspended negotiations with Venezuela's U.S.-backed opposition. It also threw back into jail...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Blinken seeks democracy push in first South America trip

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Tuesday to Ecuador and Colombia in a bid to support and broaden ties with Latin America's democracies, amid a new spike in tension with Venezuela. In Bogota, officials said Blinken would meet with ministers from around the region on a humane migration policy amid a spike of desperate Haitians seeking to make the long trek to the United States from Colombia.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Salvadorans march against Bukele's economic and judicial policies

Thousands of protesters marched in San Salvador Sunday against President Nayib Bukele's government, including the move to make bitcoin legal tender in the country. El Salvador, which has used the US dollar for two decades, became the first country in the world last month to legalize bitcoin as a national currency, which the government says will help revitalize its struggling economy. 
ECONOMY
AFP

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications: family

Colin Powell, a US war hero and the first Black secretary of state who saw his legacy tarnished when he made the case for war in Iraq in 2003, has died from complications from Covid-19. "General Powell is an American hero, an American example, and a great American story," George W. Bush said as he announced the nomination of Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants who became the Republican president's secretary of state in 2000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners under regional pressure

Myanmar's military government has freed hundreds of political prisoners from the notorious Insein prison, including a famous comedian and the party spokesman for ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, local media reported. Minutes after a speech on Monday by Min Aung Hlaing, who took power in the Southeast Asian nation...
WORLD
AFP

Court finds Colombia responsible for rape, torture of journalist

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights on Monday ruled that the state of Colombia bears responsibility for the ordeal of a female journalist who was kidnapped, raped and then tortured in 2000 by paramilitaries. Jineth Bedoya was working for the El Espectador newspaper at the time, investigating a weapons smuggling ring, when she was abducted and assaulted by far-right militia members. The paramilitaries, some of whom have since been convicted, were among the forces that fought left-wing guerrillas in Colombia until their official demobilization in 2006. The acts against Bedoya "could not have been carried out without the consent and collaboration of the (Colombian) State, or at least with its tolerance," the court, an autonomous part of the Organization of American States (OAS), ruled on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

US climate envoy praises Mexico's efforts

US special climate envoy John Kerry on Monday praised Mexico's efforts to fight global warming. Kerry praised the program, saying that it focuses "on people, on people lives, on work, on the ability to be able of stay where you live, on the ability of stay connected to the land as part of the future”.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Russian region runs out of hospital beds as COVID-19 deaths hit record

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian region near Moscow has run out of hospital beds for coronavirus patients, its governor said on Tuesday, as the country’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record and the Kremlin told citizens to take responsibility and get vaccinated. Russia’s COVID-19 task force reported 1,015 coronavirus-related...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

AFP

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy