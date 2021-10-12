Jane Washington Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution — Group news

We all know that our first glorious Revolution of the British American colonies began on April 19, 1775, when the “Shot Heard ‘Round the World” was fired on the hallowed public “green” in Lexington, Massachusetts, a place I’ve walked on several times over the years. (It’s one of my very favorite places in the entire nation). Eight colonists were killed by the British Regulars on or near the Green, and ten were wounded. That’s when it started. Right? Then, it began to blossom a few hours later in Concord, Massachusetts, a few miles from Lexington, as our guys made a stand against that same group of British regulars at the Old North Bridge, over which I’ve walked several times (the several times rebuilt bridge, that is). So April 19, 1775 is the day that our first American Revolution began. Everybody knows that (well, everybody used to know that, but today not everybody does know it).

