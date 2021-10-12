CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jane Washington Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution — Group news

 9 days ago

The Jane Washington Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution, which has members in Bowling Green, North Baltimore and Fostoria, celebrated Constitution Week at their September meeting. In the summer of 1787, delegates convened in Philadelphia to create “a more perfect union” and to craft the country’s constitution. They worked to develop a framework that would provide balance and freedom, while respecting federal and state interests, and individual human rights. The Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787 in Philadelphia.

