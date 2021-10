Rye Girls Varsity Tennis did double damage to Eastchester on Thursday, taking the double header 6-1 and 4-1. “Dominant Doubles day,” said Rye Girls Varsity Tennis Anthony Campbell. “To make up for a rainout, we attempted a tennis double header playing Eastchester twice in one afternoon. In winning the first match 6-1, and then the second 4-1 (when two singles matches had to stop due to darkness) the team was powered by a sweep of the doubles winning all 8 pro sets.”

