CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Estrogen- and estrogen receptor (ER)-mediated cisplatin chemoresistance in cancer

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Life Sci. 2021 Oct 8:120029. doi: 10.1016/j.lfs.2021.120029. Online ahead of print. Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapeutic drug used in the standard treatment of various solid cancers including testicular, bladder, head and neck, cervical and ovarian cancer. Although successful clinical responses are observed in patients following initial cisplatin treatment, resistance to cisplatin ultimately develops in most patients, leading to therapeutic failure. Multiple molecular mechanisms contributing to cisplatin resistance in cancer cells have been identified to date. In this review, we discuss the effect of estrogen, estrogen receptors (ERs) and estrogen-related receptors (ERRs) on cisplatin resistance in various cancer types. We highlight that estrogen treatment or increased expression of ERs or ERRs are generally associated with higher cisplatin resistance in cancer in vitro, mostly due to decreased caspase activity, increased anti-apoptotic protein levels such as BCL-2, higher drug efflux and higher levels of antioxidant enzymes. Targeted inhibition of ERs or estrogen production in combination with cisplatin treatment thus can be a useful strategy to overcome chemoresistance in certain cancer types. Estrogen levels and ER status can also be considered to identify cancer patients with a high potential of therapy response against cisplatin. A better mechanistic understanding of the involvement of estrogen, ERs and ERRs in the development of cisplatin resistance is needed to improve the management of cancer treatment.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
docwirenews.com

Sex-Based Differences in the Tumor Microenvironment

Adv Exp Med Biol. 2021;1329:499-533. doi: 10.1007/978-3-030-73119-9_23. Cancers are heterogeneous multifactorial diseases consisting of a major public health issue worldwide. Sex disparities are evidenced in cancer incidence, mortality, expression of prognosis factor, response to treatment, and survival. For both sexes, an interplay of intrinsic and environmental factors influences cancer cells and tumor microenvironment (TME) components. The TME cumulates both supportive and communicative functions, contributing to cancer development, progression, and metastasis dissemination. The frontline topics of this chapter are focused on the contribution of sex, via steroid hormones, such as estrogens and androgens, on the following components of the TME: cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs), extracellular matrix (ECM), blood and lymphatic endothelial cells, and immunity/inflammatory system.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

An Overview of Androgen Receptor Therapy in mmCRPC

Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, gives an overview of androgen receptor therapy in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Alicia K. Morgans, MD, PhD, an associate professor of Medicine at...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Daily use of cannabidiol ('CBD') oil may be linked to lung cancer regression

It may be worth exploring further the use of cannabidiol ('CBD') oil as a potential lung cancer treatment, suggest doctors in BMJ Case Reports after dealing with a daily user whose lung tumour shrank without the aid of conventional treatment. The body's own endocannabinoids are involved in various processes, including...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Estrogen Receptor#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Pmid
pharmacytimes.com

Medication Pearl of the Day: Tisotumab Vedotin (Tivdak) for Cervical Cancer

Tisotumab vedotin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy. Medication Pearl of the Day: Tisotumab vedotin (Tivdak) Dosage: For intravenous (IV) infusion only. The recommended dose of tisotumab vedotin is 2 mg/kg (up to a maximum...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Lung Cancer Treatment May Impact Daily Function in Older Adults

Older adults with lung cancer may experience declines in life-space mobility during treatment, according to a study published online Oct. 5 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Melisa L. Wong, M.D., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues assessed characteristics associated with pretreatment life-space mobility...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Patterns of seroconversion for SARS-CoV2-IgG in patients with malignant disease and association with anticancer therapy

Nat Cancer. 2021 Apr;2(4):392-399. doi: 10.1038/s43018-021-00191-y. Epub 2021 Mar 22. Patients with cancer have been identified in several studies to be at high risk of developing severe COVID-19; however, rates of SARS-CoV-2 IgG seroconversion and its association with cancer types and anti-cancer therapy remain obscure. We conducted a retrospective cohort study in patients with cancer that underwent SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing. Two hundred and sixty-one patients with a cancer diagnosis underwent SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing and demonstrated a high rate of seroconversion (92%). However, significantly lower seroconversion was observed in patients with hematologic malignancies (82%), patients that received anti-CD-20 antibody therapy (59%) and stem cell transplant (60%). Interestingly, all 17 patients that received immunotherapy, including 16 that received anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies, developed SARS-Cov-2 IgG antibodies (100% seroconversion). These data show differential rates of seroconversion in specific patient groups and bear importance for clinical monitoring and vaccination strategies that are being developed to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Dr. Fauci Says Here's When You Can Get a Booster

If you got your COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, you're likely antsy about getting that booster dose to ensure you have optimal protection from the coronavirus. But right now, only a select group of people who got one vaccine—Pfizer—can do so. It's been just two and a half weeks since Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky, MD, endorsed the recommendation to offer the Pfizer booster to certain groups of people in the U.S., but for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients, it probably feels like a lifetime. The development left those who were vaccinated with the other two shots wondering when it will be their turn. And now, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, has given us a clear timeline for authorization of Moderna and Johnson.& Johnson boosters. Read on to find out exactly when you can roll up your sleeves for another dose of those two vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

What are the health benefits of consuming Atorvastatin?

Atorvastatin Normon was the drug officially approved by the Spanish Agency for Medicines with Health Products (AEMPS). This quality certificate from the health authorities scam counts and shows efficacy bet certain situations of health . Specifically, Atorvastatin is part of a group on drugs known as statins, whose primary mission...
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
thedoctorstv.com

Skin Expert Reveals How Often Should You Be Showering

Celebrity showering habits recently made headlines with stars admitting they do not bathe themselves or their kids daily, with others saying they shower multiple times each day. The Doctors call on skin expert and dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra to weigh in. Dr. Andrew Ordon and Dr. Nita Landry say they...
SKIN CARE
SlashGear

Blood pressure and fluid retention drugs recalled over cancer concerns

The FDA has published a new recall advisory from Lupin Pharmaceuticals over two different drugs: Hydrochlorothiazide and Irbesartan. The company, which stopped marketing these particular drugs in January, says it is recalling the batches due to potentially higher than acceptable levels of an impurity called N-nitrosoirbesartan.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy