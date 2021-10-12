A retrospective multicenter comparison of conditional cancer-specific survival between laparoscopic and open radical nephroureterectomy in locally advanced upper tract urothelial carcinoma
PLoS One. 2021 Oct 11;16(10):e0255965. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0255965. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Upper urinary tract urothelial carcinomas are relatively rare and have a cancer-specific survival rate of 20%-30%. The current gold standard treatment for nonmetastatic high-grade urinary tract urothelial carcinoma is radical nephroureterectomy with bladder cuff resection. OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to...
Patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma did not derive further benefit from the addition of berzosertib to cisplatin and gemcitabine. Treatment with cisplatin and gemcitabine appears to be more efficacious than berzosertib, cisplatin, and gemcitabine in patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma, according to the results of a phase 2 study (NCT02567409) published in JAMA Oncology.
Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Sep 1:S1558-7673(21)00160-9. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.08.003. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: Controversy regarding cancer-specific mortality (CSM) of elderly and very elderly patients with muscle-invasive, non-metastatic, urothelial carcinoma of the urinary bladder (UCUB) undergoing radical cystectomy (RC) vs radiotherapy (RT) still exists. MATERIALS AND METHODS: In the 2004-2016 Surveillance,...
Curr Opin Support Palliat Care. 2021 Oct 6. doi: 10.1097/SPC.0000000000000573. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Urothelial carcinoma (UC) is one of the most common malignancies in the Western world. Historically, patients with advanced disease have had a poor prognosis and progress within months of completing upfront platinum-based chemotherapy. In the last two years, the treatment landscape for metastatic UC (mUC) has significantly shifted with the emergence of contemporary immunotherapy and targeted agents. The purpose of this review is to highlight the current and emerging systemic treatment options for mUC of the bladder.
Cancer Control. 2021 Jan-Dec;28:10732748211045275. doi: 10.1177/10732748211045275. BACKGROUND: The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has overwhelmed the capacity of healthcare systems worldwide. Cancer patients, in particular, are vulnerable and oncology departments drastically needed to modify their care systems and established new priorities. We evaluated the impact of SARS-CoV-2 on the activity of a single cancer center.
Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 29;13(19):4891. doi: 10.3390/cancers13194891. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, accounting for around 573,000 new cases and 213,000 deaths in 2020. The current standard treatment for locally advanced bladder cancer is neoadjuvant cisplatin (NAC)-based chemotherapy followed by cystectomy. The significant progress being made in the genomic and molecular understandings of bladder cancer has uncovered the genetic alterations and signaling pathways that drive bladder cancer progression. These developments have led to a dramatic increase in the evaluation of molecular agents targeting at these alterations. One example is Erdafitinib, a first-in-class FGFR inhibitor being approved as second-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with FGFR mutations. Immunotherapy has also been approved as second-line treatment for advanced and metastatic bladder cancer. Preclinical studies suggest targeted therapy combined with immunotherapy has the potential to markedly improve patient outcome. Given the prevalence of FGFR alternations in bladder cancer, here we review recent preclinical and clinical studies on FGFR inhibitors and analyze possible drug resistance mechanisms to these agents. We also discuss FGFR inhibitors in combination with other therapies and its potential to improve outcome.
Regorafenib (Stivarga) did not improve progression-free survival in patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma, according to the noncomparative phase II REGOBONE study, which was presented at the recent European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual meeting. In this exclusive MedPage Today video, James Hu, MD, medical director of the sarcoma...
With new therapeutic options, such as enfortumab vedotin-ejfv and, available to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who require second- or third-line therapy, early detection of disease progression is critical. With new therapeutic options, such as enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) and erdafitinib (Balversa), available to treat patients with...
In patients with metastatic anaplastic thyroid cancer who have progressed on chemotherapy — who have a poor prognosis —a new combination of nonchemotherapy drugs shows promise. The combination of the multikinase inhibitor lenvatinib with the immunotherapy pembrolizumab has shown durable responses and encouraging survival rates in a small clinical trial.
When it comes to cancer detection, size matters. Traditional diagnostic imaging cannot detect tumors smaller than a certain size, causing missed opportunities for early detection and treatment. Circulating tumor exosomes are especially small cancer biomarkers and easy to miss. These nanovesicles are composed of molecules that reflect the parental cells. But, because they are tiny (~30-150nm in diameter) and complex, the precise detection of exosome-carried biomarkers with molecular specificity is elusive.
Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 30;13(19):4937. doi: 10.3390/cancers13194937. Extracellular vesicles (EVs) secreted by cancer cells have been shown to take a pivotal part in the process of local and systemic tumor progression by promoting the formation of a supportive local tumor microenvironment and preparing premetastatic niches in distant organ systems. In this study, we analyzed the organ-specific uptake of EVs secreted by urological cancer cells using an innovative in-vivo approach. EVs from benign and malignant prostate, kidney, and bladder cells were isolated using ultracentrifugation, fluorescence-labeled and injected intravenously in immunodeficient mice. After 12 or 24 h, the animals were sacrificed, their organs were harvested and analyzed for the presence of EVs by high-resolution fluorescence microscopy. Across all entities, EVs were taken up fast (12 h > 24 h), and EVs from malignant cells were taken up more efficiently than EVs from benign cells. Though not entirely organ-specific, EVs were incorporated in different amounts, depending on the entity (prostate: lung > liver > brain; kidney: brain > lung > liver; bladder: lung > liver > brain). EV uptake in other organs than lung, liver, brain, and spleen was not observed. Our results suggest a role of EVs in the formation of premetastatic niches and an organotropism in EV uptake, which have to be examined in more detail in further studies.
Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Sep 30;22(19):10612. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910612. Urothelial cancer is a malignant tumor with metastatic ability and high mortality. Malignant tumors of the urinary system include upper tract urothelial cancer and bladder cancer. In addition to typical genetic alterations and epigenetic modifications, metabolism-related events also occur in urothelial cancer. This metabolic reprogramming includes aberrant expression levels of genes, metabolites, and associated networks and pathways. In this review, we summarize the dysfunctions of glycolytic enzymes in urothelial cancer and discuss the relevant phenotype and signal transduction. Moreover, we describe potential prognostic factors and risks to the survival of clinical cancer patients. More importantly, based on several available databases, we explore relationships between glycolytic enzymes and genetic changes or drug responses in urothelial cancer cells. Current advances in glycolysis-based inhibitors and their combinations are also discussed. Combining all of the evidence, we indicate their potential value for further research in basic science and clinical applications.
Sci Rep. 2021 Oct 19;11(1):20675. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-00184-y. Limited information is currently available on predictors of upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC) recurrence in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients according to smoking history, although smoking probably contributes to urothelial carcinogenesis. Therefore, the present study aimed to identify independent predictors of UTUC recurrence in all patients and those with a smoking history. Our study population comprised 1190 NMIBC patients who underwent transurethral resection of bladder tumor. UTUC developed in 43 patients during the follow-up. A history of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy was independently associated with a lower incidence of UTUC (HR = 0.43; P = 0.011). In a subgroup of NMIBC patients with a smoking history, concomitant carcinoma in situ (CIS) and a lower urinary pH (< 6) were independently associated with a higher incidence of UTUC recurrence (HR = 3.34, P = 0.006 and HR = 3.73, P = 0.008, respectively). Among patients with a longer smoking duration (≥ 20 years) or larger smoking intensity (≥ 20 cigarettes per day), those with lower urinary pH (< 6) had a significantly higher UTUC recurrence rate than their counterparts. These results suggest that BCG instillation may prevent UTUC recurrence in NMIBC patients, while a lower urinary pH and concomitant CIS increase the risk of UTUC recurrence in those with a smoking history.
BJU Int. 2021 Oct 17. doi: 10.1111/bju.15618. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To assess the potential for molecular staging in biopsies of the prostatic fossa after radical prostatectomy (RPE) by searching for occult tumour cells through analysis of glutathione S-transferase P1 (GSTP1) methylation status. MATERIALS AND METHODS: In total we...
Older adults with lung cancer may experience declines in life-space mobility during treatment, according to a study published online Oct. 5 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Melisa L. Wong, M.D., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues assessed characteristics associated with pretreatment life-space mobility...
Administration of dexamethasone during cancer surgery for prevention of nausea and vomiting after surgery is associated with reduced 90-day mortality, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists, held from Oct. 8 to 12 in San Diego. Michael Blank, from Harvard Medical School...
Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 17;100(37):e27230. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027230. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association between clinical phenotypes of dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM) with myositis-specific antibodies (MSAs), and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases.This cross-sectional study was conducted on 67 patients with DM and 27 patients with PM recruited from a regional hospital in southern Taiwan. Clinical phenotypes of DM and PM were assessed and MSAs were measured using a commercial line blot assay. The association of clinical phenotypes of DM and PM with MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases was performed using univariate and multiple logistic regression analyses.Clinically, patients with DM and PM and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were associated with a higher risk of interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) (odds ratio [OR] = 6.73; P = .048), Raynaud phenomenon (OR = 7.30; P = .034), and malignancy (OR = 350.77; P = .013). The risk of malignancy was also associated with older age (OR 1.31; P = .012), and male patients were associated with a higher risk of fever. For MSAs, anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies were associated with ILD, antinuclear antibody were associated with a lower risk of arthritis, anti-transcription intermediary factor 1-gamma antibodies were associated with milder symptoms of muscle weakness, anti-Ku antibodies were associated with overlap diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus, and anti-Ro52 antibodies were associated with the development of Raynaud phenomenon and Sjögren syndrome.MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were significantly associated with clinical phenotypes of DM and PM. Physicians should be vigilant for malignancy in older DM and PM patients with overlap diagnosis of systeic sclerosis. The possibility of developing ILD in patients with overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis or serum positivity of anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies should be considered.
Am J Surg. 2021 Oct 15:S0002-9610(21)00614-0. doi: 10.1016/j.amjsurg.2021.10.022. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) can be important contributors in health care outcomes. We hypothesized that certain SDOH independently impact the management and outcomes of stage I Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). STUDY DESIGN: Patients with clinical...
Nat Cancer. 2021 Apr;2(4):392-399. doi: 10.1038/s43018-021-00191-y. Epub 2021 Mar 22. Patients with cancer have been identified in several studies to be at high risk of developing severe COVID-19; however, rates of SARS-CoV-2 IgG seroconversion and its association with cancer types and anti-cancer therapy remain obscure. We conducted a retrospective cohort study in patients with cancer that underwent SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing. Two hundred and sixty-one patients with a cancer diagnosis underwent SARS-CoV-2 IgG testing and demonstrated a high rate of seroconversion (92%). However, significantly lower seroconversion was observed in patients with hematologic malignancies (82%), patients that received anti-CD-20 antibody therapy (59%) and stem cell transplant (60%). Interestingly, all 17 patients that received immunotherapy, including 16 that received anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibodies, developed SARS-Cov-2 IgG antibodies (100% seroconversion). These data show differential rates of seroconversion in specific patient groups and bear importance for clinical monitoring and vaccination strategies that are being developed to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.
Int J Environ Health Res. 2021 Oct 19:1-38. doi: 10.1080/09603123.2021.1987396. Online ahead of print. Following the introduction and application of pesticides in human life, they have always been along with health concerns both in acute poisoning and chronic toxicities. Neurotoxicity of pesticides in chronic exposures has been known as one of the most important human health problems, as most of these chemicals act through interacting with some elements of nervous system. Pesticide-induced neurotoxicity can be defined in different categories of neurological disorders including neurodegenerative (Alzheimer, Parkinson, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis), neurodevelopmental (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorders, developmental delay, and intellectual disability), neurobehavioral and neuropsychiatric (depression/suicide attempt, anxiety/insomnia, and cognitive impairment) disorders some of which are among the most debilitating human health problems. In this review, neurotoxicity of pesticides in the mentioned categories and sub-categories of neurological diseases have been systematically presented in relation to different route of exposures including general, occupational, environmental, prenatal, postnatal, and paternal.
Clin Exp Rheumatol. 2021 Oct 19. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To examine the possible implication of the mRNA-binding protein serine/arginine protein 55 (SRp55, also known as SRSF6) rs2235611 single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) in the genetic predisposition to systemic sclerosis (SSc) susceptibility and clinical phenotype. METHODS: A total population of...
