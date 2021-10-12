A retrospective multicenter comparison of conditional cancer-specific survival between laparoscopic and open radical nephroureterectomy in locally advanced upper tract urothelial carcinoma

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 17;100(37):e27230. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000027230. The aim of this study was to evaluate the association between clinical phenotypes of dermatomyositis (DM) and polymyositis (PM) with myositis-specific antibodies (MSAs), and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases.This cross-sectional study was conducted on 67 patients with DM and 27 patients with PM recruited from a regional hospital in southern Taiwan. Clinical phenotypes of DM and PM were assessed and MSAs were measured using a commercial line blot assay. The association of clinical phenotypes of DM and PM with MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic autoimmune diseases was performed using univariate and multiple logistic regression analyses.Clinically, patients with DM and PM and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were associated with a higher risk of interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) (odds ratio [OR] = 6.73; P = .048), Raynaud phenomenon (OR = 7.30; P = .034), and malignancy (OR = 350.77; P = .013). The risk of malignancy was also associated with older age (OR 1.31; P = .012), and male patients were associated with a higher risk of fever. For MSAs, anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies were associated with ILD, antinuclear antibody were associated with a lower risk of arthritis, anti-transcription intermediary factor 1-gamma antibodies were associated with milder symptoms of muscle weakness, anti-Ku antibodies were associated with overlap diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus, and anti-Ro52 antibodies were associated with the development of Raynaud phenomenon and Sjögren syndrome.MSAs and overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis were significantly associated with clinical phenotypes of DM and PM. Physicians should be vigilant for malignancy in older DM and PM patients with overlap diagnosis of systeic sclerosis. The possibility of developing ILD in patients with overlap diagnosis of systemic sclerosis or serum positivity of anti-aminoacyl-tRNA synthetase antibodies should be considered.

