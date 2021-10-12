CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

KIF22 promotes bladder cancer progression by activating the expression of CDCA3

Int J Mol Med. 2021 Dec;48(6):211. doi: 10.3892/ijmm.2021.5044. Epub 2021 Oct 11. Bladder cancer is a common malignant tumor of the urinary system and is associated with a high morbidity and mortality, due to the difficulty in the accurate diagnosis of patients with early‑stage bladder cancer and the lack of effective treatments for patients with advanced bladder cancer. Thus, novel therapeutic targets are urgently required for this disease. Kinesin family member 22 (KIF22) is a kinesin‑like DNA binding protein belonging to kinesin family, and is involved in the regulation of mitosis. KIF22 has also been reported to promote the progression of several types of cancer, such as breast cancer and melanoma. The present study demonstrates the high expression of KIF22 in human bladder cancer tissues. KIF22 was found to be associated with clinical features, including clinical stage (P=0.003) and recurrence (P=0.016), and to be associated with the prognosis of patients with bladder cancer. Furthermore, it was found that KIF22 silencing inhibited the proliferation of bladder cancer cells in vitro and tumor progression in mice. Additionally, it was noted that KIF22 transcriptionally activated cell division cycle‑associated protein 3 expression, which was also confirmed in tumors in mice. Taken together, the present study investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the promotion of bladder cancer by KIF22 and provide a novel therapeutic target for the treatment of bladder cancer. Introduction.

survivornet.com

Bladder Cancer: Terms to Know

Bladder cancer, the fourth most common cancer among men, develops when cells that make up the urinary bladder start to grow and eventually develop into tumors. Smoking is a leading risk factor for this disease with smokers being three times more likely to be diagnosed with bladder cancer than non-smokers. In order to better understand the disease, we’ve put together a list of bladder-cancer-related terms to help you or a loved one should a diagnosis arise.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Non-metabolic function of MTHFD2 activates CDK2 in bladder cancer

Cancer Sci. 2021 Oct 10. doi: 10.1111/cas.15159. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer is a common tumor with a high recurrence rate and high fatality rate, and its mechanism of occurrence and development remains unclear. Many proteins and metabolites reprogram at different stages of tumor development to support tumor cell growth. The moonlighting effect happens when a protein performs multiple functions simultaneously in a cell. In this study, we identified a metabolic protein, MTHFD2, which participates in the cell cycle by binding to CDK2 in bladder cancer. MTHFD2 has been shown to affect bladder cancer cell growth, which is independent of its metabolic function. We found that MTHFD2 was involved in cell cycle regulation and could encourage cell cycle progression by activating CDK2 and sequentially affecting E2F1 activation. In addition, moonlighting MTHFD2 might be regulated by the dynamics of the mitochondria. In conclusion, MTHFD2 localizes in the nucleus to perform a distinct function of catalyzing metabolic reactions. Moreover, the nuclear MTHFD2 activates CDK2 and promotes bladder cancer cell growth by modulating the cell cycle.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Role of miR-490-3p in blocking bladder cancer growth through targeting the RNA-binding protein PCBP2

Kaohsiung J Med Sci. 2021 Oct 7. doi: 10.1002/kjm2.12457. Online ahead of print. MiR-490-3p is regarded as a tumor suppressor in many cancers, but whether miR-490-3p is involved in the development of bladder cancer remains unknown. BALB/c nude mice (male, 15-20 g) were used to investigate the role of MiR-490-3p in bladder cancer. The relationship between miR-490-3p and PCBP2 involved in bladder cancer regulation were determined. Cell viability, proliferation, and cell cycle were estimated by cell counting kit-8 (CCK-8) assay, 5-bromo-2′-deoxyuridine (BrdU) detection, and flow cytometry analysis, respectively. In animal experiments, lentivirus was transfected into bladder cancer cells to overexpress miR-490-3p, which were then injected into mice and the change of tumor volume was assessed. Principal findings: The expression of MiR-490-3p was decreased in bladder cancer cells. Overexpression of miR-490-3p inhibited bladder cancer cell viability and proliferation. Moreover, overexpression of miR-490-3p caused cell cycle arrest in bladder cancer cells. The inhibitory effect of miR-490-3p on bladder cancer cells growth could be counteracted by enhancing PCBP2 expression. In vivo, bladder cancer growth in mice was blocked by miR-490-3p upregulation. MiR-490-3p suppressed bladder cancer growth and bladder cancer cell proliferation by down-regulating PCBP2 expression.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Carbon ion radiotherapy for bladder cancer: A case report

World J Clin Cases. 2021 Sep 16;9(26):7833-7839. doi: 10.12998/wjcc.v9.i26.7833. BACKGROUND: Radical cystectomy is considered the first choice for the treatment of muscle-invasive bladder cancer. However, for some patients who have lost the indications for surgery, external beam radiotherapy is a non-invasive and effective treatment. CASE SUMMARY: A 76-year-old patient with...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Role of hypermethylated-lncRNAs in the prognosis of bladder cancer patients

J Int Med Res. 2021 Oct;49(10):3000605211049946. doi: 10.1177/03000605211049946. OBJECTIVE: To explore the hypermethylated long non-coding (lnc)RNAs involved in bladder carcinogenesis and prognosis. METHODS: Reduced representation bisulfite sequencing and RNA sequencing were performed on five paired tumor and adjacent normal tissue samples from bladder cancer patients. The differentially methylated regions around...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

LncRNA LINC00355 promotes EMT and metastasis of bladder cancer cells through the miR-424-5p/HMGA2 axis

Neoplasma. 2021 Oct 11:210427N574. doi: 10.4149/neo_2021_210427N574. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer is a common malignant tumor with a high recurrence rate and mortality, while the detailed mechanisms for bladder cancer progression and metastasis are unknown. Recently, long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) are reported to be involved in the development of cancers. In this study, we aim to investigate the role of lncRNA LINC00355 in bladder cancer progression and metastasis. The association between LINC00355 and the prognosis of bladder cancer patients was determined by Kaplan-Meier survival analysis. Cell migration and invasion ability were detected using the Transwell migration and invasion assay. The relationships of LINC00355, miR-424-5p, and High Mobility Group AT-Hook 2 (HMGA2) were verified through the luciferase assay and RNA pull-down assay. Xenograft tumor was established to evaluated tumor lung metastasis in vivo. qRT-PCR and western blot were used to detect gene expression. LINC00355 was upregulated in bladder cancer patients, especially in patients with higher TNM stage. Elevated LINC00355 was correlated with the poor prognosis of bladder cancer patients. Besides, overexpressed LINC00355 promoted migration, invasion, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) ability of bladder cancer cells. Contrarily, decreased LINC00355 suppressed migration, invasion, and EMT ability of bladder cancer cells and lung metastasis of xenograft tumors. Furthermore, LINC00355 could regulate HMGA2 expression by acting as a sponge for miR-424-5p. Overexpression of HMGA2 induced EMT of bladder cancer cells. Additionally, LINC00355 regulated the migration, invasion, and EMT ability of bladder cancer cells through modulating HMGA2 expression via sponging miR-424-5p. LINC00355 promoted migration, invasion, and EMT ability of bladder cancer through elevating HMGA2 expression via acting as a sponge for miR-424-5p.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Targetable Pathways in Advanced Bladder Cancer: FGFR Signaling

Cancers (Basel). 2021 Sep 29;13(19):4891. doi: 10.3390/cancers13194891. Bladder cancer is the 10th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world, accounting for around 573,000 new cases and 213,000 deaths in 2020. The current standard treatment for locally advanced bladder cancer is neoadjuvant cisplatin (NAC)-based chemotherapy followed by cystectomy. The significant progress being made in the genomic and molecular understandings of bladder cancer has uncovered the genetic alterations and signaling pathways that drive bladder cancer progression. These developments have led to a dramatic increase in the evaluation of molecular agents targeting at these alterations. One example is Erdafitinib, a first-in-class FGFR inhibitor being approved as second-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma with FGFR mutations. Immunotherapy has also been approved as second-line treatment for advanced and metastatic bladder cancer. Preclinical studies suggest targeted therapy combined with immunotherapy has the potential to markedly improve patient outcome. Given the prevalence of FGFR alternations in bladder cancer, here we review recent preclinical and clinical studies on FGFR inhibitors and analyze possible drug resistance mechanisms to these agents. We also discuss FGFR inhibitors in combination with other therapies and its potential to improve outcome.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Oncotarget: miRNA expression in cirrhosis and liver cancer

Oncotarget published "Exosomal and non-exosomal miRNA expression levels in patients with HCV-related cirrhosis and liver cancer" which reported that patients with HCV-related cirrhosis are at risk for liver cancer development. For these patients miRNAs may serve as preclinical markers, which expression levels are deregulated in cancer and which are stable to the damaging factors partly through complex formation with proteins or packaging into exosomes. The second question was whether saliva miRNA expression levels – both exosomal and non-exosomal – are associated with primary liver cancer.
CANCER
Harvard Health

Tracing med student’s progress through notes on cancer patient

Excerpted from “Letter to a Young Female Physician: Notes from a Medical Life” by Suzanne Koven, associate professor, Harvard Medical School, and primary care physician and writer in residence, Massachusetts General Hospital. I knocked shyly on the open door of Albert Blake’s hospital room. All I knew about him was...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Small molecule compound developed that can degrade the cancer promoting protein SUMO1

A team of researchers working at the Indiana University School of Medicine, has developed a compound that can degrade the cancer-promoting protein SUMO1. In their paper published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the group describes their work in attempting to find a degrader for what has been described as an undruggable cancer-related protein.
CANCER
connecticutmag.com

What Veterans Should Know About Bladder Cancer

(StatePoint) The end of military service doesn’t always mean the end of hardships for those who served. As they age, many veterans can be faced with health challenges, including cancer. In fact, each year, approximately 40,000 new cancer cases in veterans are reported, and bladder cancer is among the top five most frequently diagnosed types of cancer among patients treated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). It’s important for veterans to take note of their individual risk factors and learn what to do if bladder cancer is detected.
HEALTH
docwirenews.com

Ranitidine and risk of bladder and kidney cancer: a population based cohort study

Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev. 2021 Oct 14:cebp.0737.2021. doi: 10.1158/1055-9965.EPI-21-0737. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: In 2019, ranitidine was withdrawn due to high levels of N-nitrosodimethylamine, a probable human carcinogen. The risk of bladder and kidney cancer in ranitidine users, however, remains unclear. METHODS: In a Danish nationwide cohort study, we...
CANCER
bcm.edu

PBRM1’s new function supports a novel cancer-promoting mechanism

When a protein is found mutated in a particular cancer, researchers look into the cellular location where the protein is typically present to investigate how its altered function can promote the disease. When mutations occur in chromatin remodelers, proteins that help turn genes on or off, scientists turn their eyes toward chromatin in the nucleus of the cell to explain these cancers.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Functional variants of RPS6KB1 and PIK3R1 in the autophagy pathway genes and risk of bladder cancer

Arch Toxicol. 2021 Oct 19. doi: 10.1007/s00204-021-03173-2. Online ahead of print. Autophagy plays a critical role in cancer, since it can either suppress tumorigenesis by inhibiting cancer cell survival, or facilitate tumorigenesis by promoting cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth. However, the role of genetic variants of autophagy-regulated key genes for bladder cancer risk remained unclear. Here, we aimed to explore the association of bladder cancer with genetic variants on genes involved in autophagy pathway. Gene-based analysis was performed with multi-marker analysis of genomic annotation (MAGMA) in 580 bladder cancer cases and 1101 controls. The logistic regression model was used to calculate the SNP effects on bladder cancer susceptibility. Expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analysis was conducted by the genotype-tissue expression (GTEx) project. Gene expression was evaluated based on the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Three potentially functional SNPs RPS6KB1 rs1292038, PIK3R1 rs34303, and rs56352616 were demonstrated to be associated with risk of bladder cancer (OR = 0.71, 95% CI = 0.61-0.82, P = 7.88 × 10-6 for rs1292038; OR = 1.25, 95% CI = 1.09-1.45, P = 2.11 × 10-3 for rs34303; OR = 0.74, 95% CI = 0.62-0.90, P = 2.47 × 10-3 for rs56352616). An increasing number of risk genotypes of these three SNPs were associated with a higher risk of developing bladder cancer. Besides, rs1292038 exhibited an eQTL effect for RPS6KB1 in whole blood (P = 3.90 × 10-7). Furthermore, the higher expression of RPS6KB1 and lower expression of PIK3R1 were both significantly associated with bladder cancer risk. Our findings indicated that genetic variants in autophagy pathway genes RPS6KB1 and PIK3R1 confer bladder cancer susceptibility.
CANCER
Oswego County Today

The Hair Port Promotes Cancer Screenings

OSWEGO – Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services Program of the North Country is partnering with area hair salons to promote the importance of regular breast exams and the many free cancer screenings that are available through the program. Throughout the month of October stylists at The Hair Port, 40...
OSWEGO, NY
docwirenews.com

Lung Cancer Treatment May Impact Daily Function in Older Adults

Older adults with lung cancer may experience declines in life-space mobility during treatment, according to a study published online Oct. 5 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. Melisa L. Wong, M.D., from the University of California in San Francisco, and colleagues assessed characteristics associated with pretreatment life-space mobility...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Evaluating the impact of 18F-FDG-PET-CT on risk stratification and treatment adaptation for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (EFFORT-MIBC): a phase II prospective trial

BMC Cancer. 2021 Oct 18;21(1):1113. doi: 10.1186/s12885-021-08861-x. BACKGROUND: The outcome of patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) remains poor, despite aggressive treatments. Inadequate primary staging, classically performed by computed tomography (CT)-imaging, could lead to inappropriate treatment and might contribute to these poor results. Although not (yet) adapted by international guidelines, several reports have indicated the superiority of 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography-CT (18F-FDG-PET-CT) compared to CT in the detection of lymph node and distant metastases. Thereby the presence of extra-vesical disease on 18F-FDG-PET-CT has been correlated with a worse overall survival. This supports the hypothesis that 18F-FDG-PET-CT is useful in stratifying MIBC patients and that adapting the treatment plan accordingly might result in improved outcome.
CANCER

