CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Switzerland wins in WCup qualifying, sets up Italy showdown

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Switzerland set up a World Cup qualifying showdown game with Italy by beating Lithuania 4-0 on Tuesday. The win lifted Switzerland level on points with Italy ahead of the last two rounds next month — starting with their meeting in Rome on Nov. 12. Italy is...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Germany qualifies for WCup; Russia, Croatia clinch playoffs

BERLIN (AP) — As Germany became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, its former under-21 team coach was crying tears of joy after his first win in charge of Turkey. Stefan Kuntz was unable to keep his emotions in check after Burak Yilmaz’s penalty in the...
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Denmark surges on in WCup qualifying; Scotland edges Israel

GLASGOW, Scotland -- Denmark marched on in its perfect World Cup qualifying campaign and Scotland found a stoppage-time winning goal against Israel to tighten its grip on second place in Europe Group F on Saturday. Denmark's 4-0 win at Moldova made it seven straight wins, still no goals conceded, and...
SOCCER
Daily Herald

Denmark on brink, Kane on streak in WCup qualifying

European countries resume their qualifying campaigns for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. Christian Eriksen's future in soccer is still unknown following his collapse during a game for Denmark in the European Championship when suffering cardiac arrest. As Eriksen continues his recovery, his national team is coping extremely well without its star player. After reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals without the midfielder, Denmark is the only European team in World Cup qualifying to win its first six games. Beat Moldova away on Saturday then Austria at home on Tuesday in Group F and Denmark will most likely be the first country to qualify for the tournament in Qatar. Mikkel Damsgaard, while not a like-for-like replacement for Eriksen, has stepped up as Denmark's most creative player in the absence of someone he calls his 'œrole model.' In setting up Joakim Maehle for the second goal in the Danes' 2-0 win over Scotland last month, Damsgaard took his goal involvement to nine in nine international games - scoring four and assisting five - and he added another assist in a 5-0 win over Israel that has taken Denmark to the brink of qualifying.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Brazil, Argentina face tests as WCup qualifying resumes

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil and Argentina will be hoping to avoid any more interruptions when World Cup qualifying resumes Thursday across South America. The game between the two rivals in Sao Paulo last month was suspended shortly after kickoff after a Brazilian health official entered the pitch to remove four Argentina players he considered should be in quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols. Both teams then earned victories in their second game of that international window to remain on course for a place in Qatar.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
SkySports

Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland: Swiss open up six-point gap in World Cup qualifying with victory

Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching next year's World Cup were dealt a heavy blow with a controversial first-half red card playing its part in a 2-0 loss to Switzerland. Ian Baraclough's men now sit six points adrift of second place in Group C with three matches to play, including a showdown with Euro 2020 winners Italy in their final qualifying game, but could feel aggrieved about the manner with which their World Cup 2022 hopes were dealt a potentially fatal blow.
SOCCER
spectrumnews1.com

McKennie to start vs short-handed Jamaica in WCup qualifier

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna are missing from the U.S. lineup because of injuries but Weston McKennie will start following his disciplinary flap last month. Jamaica is without top forward Michail Antonio for reasons that remain unclear. The Americans host Jamaica on Thursday night after getting...
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Pressure mounting on Japan in WCup qualifier vs. Australia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — With two defeats out of three games already in World Cup qualification, Japan needs to beat Australia on Tuesday in Saitama or face the genuine prospect of missing out on the World Cup for the first time since 1994. In contrast, the Socceroos are in excellent form and will take a huge step towards Qatar with a win.
FIFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Mohamed Salah’s agent arrives in UK as talk grows of new deal

What the papers sayA new deal appears to be in the offing for Mohamed Salah. The Mirror reports the forward’s agent flew into England on Saturday, prompting speculation talks will soon begin between the 29-year-old and Liverpool about a new £500,000-per-week contract.The Mail cites Mundo Sportivo saying Barcelona have been “put off” in their plans to sign Ousmane Dembele to a new deal. The paper adds that move means Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City on loan to the Spanish side is “growing more likely”Ross Barkley could find a new home at Burnley, according to The Sun. The midfielder is getting limited...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todor Nedelev
Person
Dimitar Berbatov
Person
Breel Embolo
bigrapidsnews.com

Costa Rica's Campbell, Ortiz to miss WCup qualifier at US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Costa Rican forward Joel Campbell will miss Wednesday night's World Cup qualifier against the United States because of a sprained right ankle. Forward José Guillermo Ortiz will not play in the game because of a positive COVID-19 test, the Costa Rican Football Federation said Monday. Christian...
MLS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Morgan says investment must coincide with World Cup plan

Alex Morgan said increased investment in the women's game must be part of any plan for a biennial World Cup. Morgan, a star on the U.S. women's national team, is part of a FIFA technical advisory group announced this week that is looking into a proposal to stage the World Cup every two years.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Manchester United#Lithuania#Wcup#Vilnius#Ap#Swiss#Media Views#Cardinals#Texas A M#European
The Independent

Brugge vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester City return to Champions League action this evening as last season’s defeated finalists travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge in Group A. Pep Guardiola’s side sit third in the standings after two rounds of matches following their opening win against RB Leipzig and defeat to Paris Saint-Germain last time out.FOLLOW LIVE: Brugge vs Man City – latest UCL updatesClub Brugge, meanwhile, come into tonight’s match one point ahead of City following their surprise draw against PSG at the Jan Breydel Stadium and victory over RB Leipzig in Germany. City beat Burnley 2-0 on Saturday thanks to goals from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

PSG vs RB Leipzig confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Paris Saint-Germain welcome RB Leipzig to the Parc des Princes in the Champions League tonight as the French side look to build momentum following the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Argentine scored a spectacular first goal for the club as PSG beat Manchester City 2-0 last time out in the Champions League but Mauricio Pochettino’s side then suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season to Rennes in their last match before the international break. FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions LeagueMessi was unavailable as PSG beat Angers 2-1...
UEFA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Coates heads 2 goals as Sporting Lisbon beats Besiktas 4-1

ISTANBUL (AP) — Sebastian Coates waited years to score his first Champions League goal but only 12 minutes for the next one, a near-exact copy. The Sporting Lisbon captain scored two headers in almost identical circumstances and won a penalty for good measure, as he led his team to a 4-1 win against Besiktas in the Champions League on Tuesday.
SOCCER
AFP

Who said what in sport this weekend

Who said what in sport this weekend: "Right now the value of those tickets is ridiculously high. So that's all I know, friends asking me for tickets left, right and centre, I refused."
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
Place
Rome, IT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Messi scores 2 goals to rescue PSG in 3-2 win over Leipzig

PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice in quick succession, including an exquisite Panenka-style penalty, to rescue Paris Saint-Germain as it rallied to beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League after being dominated for long spells on Tuesday. Messi equalized in the 67th minute, poking home from close range after...
UEFA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Dominant Ajax beats Dortmund 4-0 in Champions League

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax surged past Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on Tuesday to take a big step toward advancing to the Champions League knockout stage for the first time since the Dutch club reached the semifinals three seasons ago. A third win from three games gives Ajax a three-point lead in...
UEFA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Inter gets 1st Champions League win, beats Sheriff 3-1

MILAN (AP) — Edin Džeko scored one goal and set up another as Inter Milan finally kick-started its Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win over previously unbeaten Sheriff on Tuesday. Džeko scored the opener and then set up Arturo Vidal for Inter’s second, shortly after Sébastien Thill had equalized...
UEFA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports digest: No jab, no visa for Australian Open

Tennis players who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccination are unlikely to get a visa to enter the country for the Australian Open in Melbourne in January, according to the political leader of the state which hosts the season-opening major. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has already introduced a vaccine mandate...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy