Fourth major change in city management in six weeks

DENVER (CBS4)– The Denver City Council is moving forward with a proposal to give $400 bonuses to city employees who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The council still needs to approve the measure at their next meeting. If the council does approve it, vaccinated employees could see the bonus on their Nov. 26 paychecks. (credit: Getty Images) As of Oct. 1, 98.7% of city and county employees had complied with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. There are 653 employees who received exemptions for religious or medical reasons. Fourteen more are under review. “Those employees are still eligible for the program, but they have...

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO