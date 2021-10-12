Fourth major change in city management in six weeks
City manager Chip Boyles’ resignation brings to four the number of high-level personnel changes in the city in six weeks. Boyles had a hand in two of them. The first came on Sept. 1, when he terminated the contract of Police Chief RaShall Brackney, the city’s first Black female police chief. Major James Mooney, who had been set to retire the very day Brackney was terminated, agreed to delay his retirement and service in an interim capacity as Assistant Police Chief.dailyprogress.com
Comments / 0