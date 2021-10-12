Non-metabolic function of MTHFD2 activates CDK2 in bladder cancer

Int J Mol Med. 2021 Dec;48(6):211. doi: 10.3892/ijmm.2021.5044. Epub 2021 Oct 11. Bladder cancer is a common malignant tumor of the urinary system and is associated with a high morbidity and mortality, due to the difficulty in the accurate diagnosis of patients with early‑stage bladder cancer and the lack of effective treatments for patients with advanced bladder cancer. Thus, novel therapeutic targets are urgently required for this disease. Kinesin family member 22 (KIF22) is a kinesin‑like DNA binding protein belonging to kinesin family, and is involved in the regulation of mitosis. KIF22 has also been reported to promote the progression of several types of cancer, such as breast cancer and melanoma. The present study demonstrates the high expression of KIF22 in human bladder cancer tissues. KIF22 was found to be associated with clinical features, including clinical stage (P=0.003) and recurrence (P=0.016), and to be associated with the prognosis of patients with bladder cancer. Furthermore, it was found that KIF22 silencing inhibited the proliferation of bladder cancer cells in vitro and tumor progression in mice. Additionally, it was noted that KIF22 transcriptionally activated cell division cycle‑associated protein 3 expression, which was also confirmed in tumors in mice. Taken together, the present study investigated the molecular mechanisms underlying the promotion of bladder cancer by KIF22 and provide a novel therapeutic target for the treatment of bladder cancer. Introduction.

