Devin Darrington, RB: Darrington wasn’t the key reason UVa won the game, but he looked fantastic when given touches. With Mike Hollins out, the Harvard transfer carried the ball five times for 60 yards and a touchdown. He’s someone the Cavaliers might want to consider using more often. Dontayvion Wicks, who caught seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, deserves a mention here as well.

