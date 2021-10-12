High Sierra: Crashing Out

High Sierra, which made Humphrey Bogart a leading man and enabled John Huston to transition to directing, joins The Criterion Collection. This film was pivotal for helping both Humphrey Bogart and John Huston to advance in their careers. The two were friends and drinking partners. Prior to High Sierra, Bogart was a mere supporting player. Because of this, Bogart had to fight Raoul Walsh for the role. Walsh wanted someone like George Raft or Paul Muni because he didn’t think Bogart could pull it off. History would prove otherwise! Without this film. it’s quite possible that Bogart never ends up in the likes of Casablanca or Sabrina to name a few. Meanwhile, Huston would also use the film to his advantage. The screenwriter would beautifully transition to a directing career after this film. Huston’s directing career would start with The Maltese Falcon, also starring Bogart.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO