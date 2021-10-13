PHOTOS: Braves advance to NLCS with series win over Brewers
Division Series - Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 12: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates with Ozzie Albies #1 after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)www.wsbtv.com
Comments / 0