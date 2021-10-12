CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Webb City man's child sexual abuse trial begins

By Jeff Lehr
Joplin Globe
 7 days ago

The first two of five victims took the witness stand Tuesday to testify at a Webb City man’s trial on child sexual abuse charges. Eight women and five men were seated as jurors on the first day of the trial of Daniel Chavez in Jasper County Circuit Court on four counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of attempted statutory sodomy, four counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse
