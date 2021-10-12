CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Caught On Camera: High School Bus T-Boned By Vehicle Southwest Of Metro, Injuring 2 Students

 6 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash involving a school bus resulted in injuries Tuesday night southwest of the Twin Cities.

It happened on Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Norwood Young America. The bus was transporting members of the Hutchinson High School cross-country team, according to a senior on the team who sent WCCO cellphone video of the crash.

WATCH: Student Captures Moment Vehicle Struck His School Bus

The student says the bus was turning onto Hwy. 212 when it was T-boned. He says a fellow student suffered a gash to his forehead, and another student complained of a headache. The state patrol says those victims are 12 and 14 years old, and their injuries are not life threatening.

The state patrol also says the vehicle that struck the bus was driven by a 21-year-old woman. A 78-year-old man was driving the bus. More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.

