Tensor renormalization group and the volume independence in 2D U($N$) and SU($N$) gauge theories

By Mitsuaki Hirasawa, Akira Matsumoto, Jun Nishimura, Atis Yosprakob
 10 days ago

The tensor renormalization group method is a promising approach to lattice field theories, which is free from the sign problem unlike standard Monte Carlo methods. One of the remaining issues is the application to gauge theories, which is so far limited to U(1) and

Shift-Symmetric $SO(N)$ Multi-Galileon

A Poincarè invariant, local scalar field theory in which the Lagrangian and the equation of motion contain only up to second-order derivatives of the fields is called generalized Galileon. The covariant version of it in four dimensions is called Horndeski theory, and has been vigorously studied in applications to inflation and dark energy. In this paper, we study a class of multi-field extensions of the generalized Galileon theory. By imposing shift and $SO(N)$ symmetries on all the currently known multi-Galileon terms in general dimensions, we find that the structure of the Lagrangian is uniquely determined and parameterized by a series of coupling constants. We also study tensor perturbation in the shift-symmetric $SO(3)$ multi-Galileon theory in four dimensions. The tensor perturbations can obtain a mass term stemming from the same symmetry breaking pattern as the solid inflation. We also find that the shift-symmetric $SO(3)$ multi-Galileon theory gives rise to new cubic interactions of the tensor modes, suggesting the existence of a new type of tensor primordial non-Gaussianity.
A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
$SU(2)^2$-invariant gauge theory on asymptotically conical Calabi-Yau 3-folds

We give a complete description of the behaviour of Calabi-Yau instantons and monopoles with an $SU(2)^2$-symmetry, on Calabi-Yau 3-folds with asymptotically conical geometry and $SU(2)^2$ acting with co-homogeneity one. We consider gauge theory on the smoothing and the small resolution of the conifold, and on the canonical bundle of $\mathbb{CP}^1 \times \mathbb{CP}^1$, with their known asymptotically conical co-homogeneity one Calabi-Yau metrics, and find new one-parameter families of invariant instantons. We also entirely classify the relevant moduli-spaces of instantons and monopoles satisfying a natural curvature decay condition, and show that the expected bubbling phenomena occur in these families of instantons.
Note: Sound velocities of generalized Lennard-Jones ($n-6$) fluids near freezing

In a recent paper [S. Khrapak, Molecules {\bf 25}, 3498 (2000)] the longitudinal and transverse sound velocities of conventional Lennard-Jones systems at the liquid-solid coexistence were calculated. It was shown that the sound velocities remain almost invariant along the liquid-solid coexistence boundary lines and that their magnitudes are comparable with those of repulsive soft sphere and hard sphere models at the fluid-solid phase transition. This implies that attraction does not affect the magnitude of sound velocities at the fluid-solid phase transition. This paper provides further evidence to this by examining the generalized Lennard-Jones $n$-6 fluids with $n$ ranging from $12$ to $7$ and demonstrating that the steepness of repulsive term has only a minor effect on the magnitude of the sound velocities.
Boundedness from below of SU(n) potentials

Vacuum stability requires that the scalar potential is bounded from below. Whether or not this is true depends on the scalar quartic interactions alone, but even so the analysis is arduous and has only been carried out for a limited set of models. Complementing the existing literature, this work contains the necessary and sufficient conditions for two SU(n) invariant potentials to be bounded from below. In particular, expressions are given for models with the fundamental and the 2-index (anti)symmetric representations of this group. A sufficient condition for vacuum stability is also provided for models with the fundamental and the adjoint representations. Finally, some considerations are made concerning the model with the gauge group SU(2) and the scalar representations $\boldsymbol{1}$, $\boldsymbol{2}$ and $\boldsymbol{3}$; such a setup is particularly important for neutrino mass generation and lepton number violation.
On exact overlaps for $\mathfrak{gl}(N)$ symmetric spin chains

We study the integrable two-site states of the quantum integrable models solvable by the nested algebraic Bethe ansatz and possessing $\mathfrak{gl}(N)$-invariant R-matrix. We investigate the overlaps between the integrable two-site states and the wave-functions. To find exact derivations for the factorized overlap formulas for the nested integrable systems is a longstanding unsolved problem. In this paper we give a derivation for a large class of the integrable states of the $\mathfrak{gl}(N)$ symmetric spin chain. The first part of the derivation is to calculate recursion relations for the off-shell overlap that uniquely fix it. Using these recursions we prove that the normalized overlaps of the multi-particle states have factorized forms which contain the products of the one-particle overlaps and the ratio of the Gaudin-like determinants. We also show that the previously proposed overlap formulas agree with our general formula.
Quantum field theories, Markov random fields and machine learning

The transition to Euclidean space and the discretization of quantum field theories on spatial or space-time lattices opens up the opportunity to investigate probabilistic machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. Here, we will discuss how discretized Euclidean field theories can be recast within the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, which is a notable class of probabilistic graphical models with applications in a variety of research areas, including machine learning. Specifically, we will demonstrate that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, therefore recasting it as a Markov random field from which neural networks are additionally derived. We will then discuss applications pertinent to the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and that of target probability distributions.
Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function from laser-induced fluorescence spectra

Satoru Tokuda, Yuichi Kawachi, Makoto Sasaki, Hiroyuki Arakawa, Kotaro Yamasaki, Kenichiro Terasaka, Shigeru Inagaki. The velocity distribution function is a statistical description that connects particle kinetics and macroscopic parameters in many-body systems. Laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) spectroscopy is utilized to measure the local velocity distribution function in spatially inhomogeneous plasmas. However, the analytic form of such a function for the system of interest is not always clear under the intricate factors in non-equilibrium states. Here, we propose a novel approach to select the valid form of the velocity distribution function based on Bayesian statistics. We formulate the Bayesian inference of ion velocity distribution function and apply it to LIF spectra locally observed at several positions in a linear magnetized plasma. We demonstrate evaluating the spatial inhomogeneity by verifying each analytic form of the local velocity distribution function. Our approach is widely applicable to experimentally establish the velocity distribution function in plasmas and fluids, including gases and liquids.
Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
Radiation Modulated Spin coupling in DNA

The spin activity in macromolecules such as DNA and oligopeptides, in the context of the Chiral Induced Spin Selectivity (CISS) has been proposed to be due to the atomic Spin-Orbit Coupling (SOC) and the associated chiral symmetry of the structures. This coupling, associated with carbon, nitrogen and oxygen atoms in biological molecules, albeit small (meV), can be enhanced by the geometry, and strong local polarization effects such as hydrogen bonding (HB). A novel way to manipulate the spin degree of freedom is by modifying the spectrum using a coupling to the appropriate electromagnetic radiation field. Here we use the Floquet formalism in order to show how the half filled band Hamiltonian for DNA, can be modulated by the radiation to produce a up to a tenfold increase of the effective SOC once the intrinsic coupling is present. On the other hand, the chiral model, once incorporating the orbital angular momentum of electron motion on the helix, opens a gap for different helicity states (helicity splitting) that chooses spin polarization according to transport direction and chirality, without breaking time reversal symmetry. The observed effects are feasible in physically reasonable parameter ranges for the radiation field amplitude and frequency.
Valley and spin accumulation in ballistic and hydrodynamic channels

A theory of the valley and spin Hall effects and resulting accumulation of the valley and spin polarization is developed for ultraclean channels made of two-dimensional semiconductors where the electron mean free path due to the residual disorder or phonons exceeds the channel width. Both ballistic and hydrodynamic regimes of the electron transport are studied. The polarization accumulation is determined by interplay of the anomalous velocity, side-jump and skew scattering effects. In the hydrodynamic regime, where the electron-electron scattering is dominant, the valley and spin current generation and dissipation by the electron-electron collisions are taken into account. The accumulated polarization magnitude and its spatial distribution depend strongly on the transport regime. The polarization is much larger in the hydrodynamic regime as compared to the ballistic one. Significant valley and spin polarization arises in the immediate vicinity of the channel edges due to the side-jump and skew scattering mechanisms.
Thermoelectric power factor divergence close to phase transition in Co-doped epitaxial pnictide thin films

I. Khomchenko, A. Ryzhov, F. Maculewicz, F. Kurth, R. Hühne, A. Golombek, M. Schleberger, C. Goupil, Ph. Lecoeur, G. Benenti, G. Schierning, H. Ouerdane. The bottleneck in state-of-the-art thermoelectric power generation and cooling is the low performance of thermoelectric materials. The main difficulty is to obtain a large thermoelectric power factor as the Seebeck coefficient and the electrical conductivity cannot be increased independently. Here, relating the thermoelastic properties of the electron gas that performs the thermoelectric energy conversion, to its transport properties, we show that the power factor can diverge in the vicinity of the metal-to-superconductor phase transition in two-dimensional systems. We provide experimental evidence of the rapid increase of the Seebeck coefficient without decreasing the electrical conductivity in a 100-nm Ba(Fe$_{1-x}$Co$_x$)$_2$As$_2$ thin film with high structural quality, as the sample temperature approaches the critical temperature, resulting in a power factor enhancement of approximately 300. This level of performance cannot be achieved in a system with low structural quality as shown experimentally with our sample degraded by ion bombardment as defects preclude the strong enhancement of the Seebeck coefficient near the phase transition. We also theoretically discuss the thermoelectric conversion efficiency for a wide-range of model systems, and show that driving the electronic system to the vicinity of a phase transition may be an innovative path towards performance increase at the possible cost of a narrow temperature range of use of such materials.
Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
The large static and pump-probe Kerr effect with two-fold rotation symmetry in Kagome metal CsV$_3$Sb$_5$

Qiong Wu, Z. X. Wang, Q. M. Liu, R. S. Li, S. X. Xu, Q. W. Yin, C. S. Gong, Z. J. Tu, H. C. Lei, T. Dong, N. L. Wang. Optical measurements sensitive to different types of symmetry breaking have been widely used to probe spontaneously symmetry broken states in quantum materials. In particular, measurements of polar Kerr rotation have emerged as a key experimental technique to identify the time-reversal symmetry breaking, meanwhile the polarization dependence in the Kerr rotation can be used to probe lattice rotation symmetry. Here, we present static and time-resolved Kerr rotation measurement on the newly discovered Kagome superconductor CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. We observe the striking giant optical Kerr effect with unexpected polarization dependence in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$. Below charge density wave transition temperature ($T_{CDW}$), the Kerr rotation promptly emerges and increases close to about 1 mrad. The rotation angle shows two-fold rotation symmetry in \emph{ab} plane. With femtosecond laser pulse pumping, the Kerr rotation angle can be easily suppressed and recovers in several picoseconds accompanied with coherent oscillations. Significantly, the oscillations in the Kerr signal also experience a 180 degree periodic change. Our investigation provides convincing evidence for the simultaneous time-reversal symmetry breaking and formation of two-fold rotation symmetry in CsV$_3$Sb$_5$ just below $T_{CDW}$.
Temperature Protocols to Guide Selective Self-Assembly of Competing Structures

Multi-component self-assembly mixtures offer the possibility of encoding multiple target structures with the same set of interacting components. Selective retrieval of one of the stored structures has been attempted by preparing an initial state that favours the assembly of the required target, through seeding, concentration patterning or specific choices of interaction strengths. This may not be possible in an experiment where on-the-fly reconfiguration of the building blocks to switch functionality may be required. In this paper, we explore principles of inverse design of a multi-component self-assembly mixture capable of encoding two competing structures that can be selected through simple temperature protocols. We design the target structures to realise the generic situation in which one of targets has the lower nucleation barrier while the other is globally more stable. We observe that to avoid the formation of spurious or chimeric aggregates, the number of neighbouring component pairs that occur in both structures should be minimal. Our design also requires the inclusion of components that are part only of one of the target structures, but we observe that to maximize the selectivity of retrieval, the component library itself should be maximally shared by the two targets. We demonstrate that temperature protocols can be designed which lead to the formation of either one of the target structures with high selectivity. We discuss the important role played by secondary aggregation products, which we term vestigial aggregates.
Latent heat and pressure gap at the first-order deconfining phase transition of SU(3) Yang-Mills theory using the small flow-time expansion method

Kazuyuki Kanaya, Mizuki Shirogane, Shinji Ejiri, Ryo Iwami, Masakiyo Kitazawa, Hiroshi Suzuki, Yusuke Taniguchi, Takashi Umeda. We study the latent heat and the pressure gap between the hot and cold phases at the first-order transition temperature $T=T_c$ of SU(3) Yang-Mills theory, using the small flow-time expansion (SF$t$X) method based on the gradient flow. We first examine alternative procedures in the SFtX method -- the order of the continuum and vanishing flow-time extrapolations. We confirm that the final results adopting the two orders, as well as other alternatives in which the perturbative order of the matching coefficients and the renormalization scale of the flow scheme are varied, are all consistent with each other. We also confirm $\Delta p$ is consistent with zero, as expected from the dynamical balance of two phases at $T_c$. For the latent heat in the continuum limit, we find $\Delta \epsilon /T^4 = 1.117(40)$ for the spatial volume $L^3$ corresponding to the aspect ratio $N_s/N_t=T_cL=8$ and $1.349(38)$ for $N_s/N_t=6$. From hysteresis curves, we show that the entropy density in the hot phase is sensitive to the spatial volume, while that in the confined phase is insensitive.
Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
