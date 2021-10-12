CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Path Integrals in Quadratic Gravity

By Vladimir V. Belokurov, Evgeniy T. Shavgulidze
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

The invariance of Quadratic Gravity in FLRW metric under the group of diffeomorphisms of the time coordinate is studied. After

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Failure of the split property in gravity and the information paradox

In an ordinary quantum field theory, the "split property" implies that the state of the system can be specified independently on a bounded subregion of a Cauchy slice and its complement. This property does not hold for theories of gravity, where observables near the boundary of the Cauchy slice uniquely fix the state on the entire slice. The original formulation of the information paradox explicitly assumed the split property and we follow this assumption to isolate the precise error in Hawking's argument. A similar assumption also underpins the monogamy paradox of Mathur and AMPS. Finally the same assumption is used to support the common idea that the entanglement entropy of the region outside a black hole should follow a Page curve. It is for this reason that computations of the Page curve have been performed only in nonstandard theories of gravity, which include a nongravitational bath and massive gravitons. The fine-grained entropy at ${\cal I}^{+}$ does not obey a Page curve for an evaporating black hole in standard theories of gravity but we discuss possibilities for coarse graining that might lead to a Page curve in such cases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Yang-Mills model for centrally extended 2d gravity

A Yang-Mills theory linear in the scalar curvature for 2d gravity with symmetry generated by the semidirect product formed with the Lie derivative of the algebra of diffeomorphisms with the two-dimensional Abelian algebra is formulated. As compared with dilaton models, the role of the dilaton is played by the dual field strength of a U(1) gauge field. All vacuum solutions are found. They have constant scalar curvature and constant dual field strength. In particular, solutions with vanishing cosmological constant but nonzero scalar curvature exist. In the conformal-Lorenz gauge, the model has a CFT interpretation whose residual symmetry combines holomorphic diffeomorphisms with a subclass of U(1) gauge transformations while preserving dS2 and AdS2 boundary conditions. This is the same symmetry as in the Jackiw-Teitelboim-Maxwell considered by Hartman and Strominger. It is argued that this is the only nontrivial Yang-Mills model linear in the scalar curvature that exists for real Lie algebras of dimension four.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

No slip gravity in light of LISA standard sirens

Standard sirens (SS) are the gravitational wave analog of the astronomical standard candles, and can provide powerful information about the dynamics of the Universe up to very high $z$ values. In this work, we generate three mock SS catalogs based on the merger of massive black hole binaries which are expected to be observed in the LISA operating frequency band. Then, we perform an analysis to test modifications of general relativity (GR) inspired by the No Slip Gravity framework. We find that in the best scenarios, we can constrain the free parameters which quantify deviations from GR to 21\% accuracy, while the Hubble parameter can be simultaneously fit to 6\% accuracy. In combination with CMB information, we find a 15\% accuracy on the modified gravity free parameters and 0.7\% accuracy on the Hubble parameter. Therefore, the SS events at very large cosmological distances to be observed in LISA band will provide a unique way to test nature of gravity.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Skin Effect in Quadratic Lindbladian Systems: an Adjoint Fermion Approach

The skin effect has been discovered in non-Hermitian Hamiltonian systems where all the eigenstates have their amplitudes concentrating to the open boundaries of the systems and decaying exponentially into the bulk. Later, certain open systems obeying the quadratic Lindblad equation has also been found to exhibit the skin effect, which is manifested in the ``chiral damping" phenomenon as the particle populations, decaying from their initial uniform unity values, show asymmetry with respect to the open boundaries. However, in those open systems, each cell couples to the environment in an identical way. It is natural to expect that the long time steady state of those open systems shall have spatially uniform particle populations. Furthermore, particle population variations due to the excitation of normal modes on top of the steady state shall also not show asymmetry with respect to the open boundaries. To reconcile the natural expectations with the skin effect, we employ an adjoint fermion formalism to study the quadratic Lindbladian systems. We work out the long time steady state and the normal modes on top of it, which exhibit no asymmetry as expected. We show that it is the interference between the normal modes that gives rise to the skin effect.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Quadratic#Scale Factor#Solution#Flrw
arxiv.org

Integrated Path Planning and Tracking Control of Marine Current Turbine in Uncertain Ocean Environments

This paper presents an integrated path planning and tracking control of marine hydrokinetic energy harvesting devices. To address the highly nonlinear and uncertain oceanic environment, the path planner is designed based on a reinforcement learning (RL) approach by fully exploring the historical ocean current profiles. The planner will search for a path to optimize a chosen cost criterion, such as maximizing the total harvested energy for a given time. Model predictive control (MPC) is then utilized to design the tracking control for the optimal path command from the planner subject to problem constraints. The planner and the tracking control are accommodated in an integrated framework to optimize these two parts in a real-time manner. The proposed approach is validated on a marine current turbine (MCT) that executes vertical waypoint path searching to maximize the net power due to spatiotemporal uncertainties in the ocean environment, as well as the path following via an MPC tracking controller to navigate the MCT to the optimal path. Results demonstrate that the path planning increases harnessed power compared to the baseline (i.e., maintaining MCT at an equilibrium depth), and the tracking controller can successfully follow the reference path under different shear profiles.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Taxonomy of Brane Gravity Localisations

Generating an effective theory of lower-dimensional gravity on a submanifold within an original higher-dimensional theory can be achieved even if the reduction space is non-compact. Localisation of gravity on such a lower-dimensional worldvolume can be interpreted in a number of ways. The first scenario, Type I, requires a mathematically consistent Kaluza-Klein style truncation down to a theory in the lower dimension, in which case solutions purely within that reduced theory exist. However, that situation is not a genuine localisation of gravity because all such solutions have higher-dimensional source extensions according to the Kaluza-Klein ansatz. Also, there is no meaningful notion of Newton's constant for such Type I constructions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Path-integral solution of MacArthur's resource-competition model for large ecosystems with random species-resources couplings

We solve MacArthur's resource-competition model with random species-resource couplings in the `thermodynamic' limit of infinitely many species and resources using dynamical path-integrals a la De Domincis. We analyze how the steady state picture changes upon modifying several parameters, including the degree of heterogeneity of metabolic strategies (encoding the preferences of species) and of maximal resource levels (carrying capacities), and discuss its stability. Ultimately, the scenario obtained by other approaches is recovered by analyzing an effective one-species-one-resource ecosystem that is fully equivalent to the original multi-species one. The technique used here can be applied for the analysis of other model ecosystems related to the version of MacArthur's model considered here.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Flatness in Two-Dimensional CDT Quantum Gravity

Flatness -- the absence of spacetime curvature -- is a well-understood property of macroscopic, classical spacetimes in general relativity. The same cannot be said about the concepts of curvature and flatness in nonperturbative quantum gravity, where the microscopic structure of spacetime is not describable in terms of small fluctuations around a fixed background geometry. An interesting case are two-dimensional models of quantum gravity, which lack a classical limit and therefore are maximally "quantum". We investigate the recently introduced quantum Ricci curvature in CDT quantum gravity on a two-dimensional torus, whose quantum geometry could be expected to behave like a flat space on suitably coarse-grained scales. On the basis of Monte Carlo simulations we have performed, with system sizes of up to 600.000 building blocks, this does not seem to be the case. Instead, we find a scale-independent "quantum flatness", without an obvious classical analogue. As part of our study, we develop a criterion that allows us to distinguish between local and global, topological properties of the toroidal quantum system.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Tightening geometric and dynamical constraints on dark energy and gravity: galaxy clustering, intrinsic alignment and kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect

Conventionally, in galaxy surveys, cosmological constraints on the growth and expansion history of the universe have been obtained from the measurements of redshift-space distortions and baryon acoustic oscillations embedded in the large-scale galaxy density field. In this paper, we study how well one can improve the cosmological constraints from the combination of the galaxy density field with velocity and tidal fields, which are observed via the kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (kSZ) and galaxy intrinsic alignment (IA) effects, respectively. For illustration, we consider the deep galaxy survey by Subaru Prime Focus Spectrograph, whose survey footprint perfectly overlaps with the imaging survey of the Hyper Suprime-Cam and the CMB-S4 experiment. We find that adding the kSZ and IA effects significantly improves cosmological constraints, particularly when we adopt the non-flat cold dark matter model which allows both time variation of the dark energy equation-of-state and deviation of the gravity law from general relativity. Under this model, we achieve $31\%$ improvement for the growth index $\gamma$ and $>35\%$ improvement for other parameters except for the curvature parameter, compared to the case of the conventional galaxy-clustering-only analysis. As another example, we also consider the wide galaxy survey by the {\it Euclid} satellite, in which shapes of galaxies are noisier but the survey volume is much larger. We demonstrate that when the above model is adopted, the clustering analysis combined with kSZ and IA from the deep survey can achieve tighter cosmological constraints than the clustering-only analysis from the wide survey.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Lorentz symmetries and primary constraints in covariant teleparallel gravity

In this article we explore local Lorentz transformations in theories of gravity based on the teleparallel formalism. For the teleparallel equivalent of general relativity (TEGR), the spin connection plays no role in the equations of motion, and therefore it is possible to simply put it equal to zero with no change in physical quantities, and then the theory is formulated purely in terms of the tetrad field which can be freely chosen in any way. In nonlinear modifications of TEGR, this is a more intricate issue, and vanishing spin connection is then the Weitzenböck gauge choice which imposes restrictions on the choice of tetrad. This has led to considering the so-called covariant formulation of $f(T)$ gravity. We examine the primary constraints arising when passing to the Hamiltonian framework, and compute their algebra. We show that the problems of local Lorentz symmetry breaking still appear in this formulation, even if in a different disguise.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Array Element Coupling in Radio Interferometry I: A Semi-Analytic Approach

We derive a general formalism for interferometric visibilities, which considers first-order antenna-antenna coupling and assumes steady-state, incident radiation. We simulate such coupling features for non-polarized skies on a compact, redundantly-spaced array and present a phenomenological analysis of the coupling features. Contrary to previous studies, we find mutual coupling features manifest themselves at nonzero fringe rates. We compare power spectrum results for both coupled and non-coupled (noiseless, simulated) data and find coupling effects to be highly dependent on LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. For all LSTs, lengths, and orientations, coupling features appear at delays which are outside the foreground 'wedge', which has been studied extensively and contains non-coupled astrophysical foreground features. Further, we find that first-order coupling effects threaten our ability to average data from baselines with identical length and orientation. Two filtering strategies are proposed which may mitigate such coupling systematics. The semi-analytic coupling model herein presented may be used to study mutual coupling systematics as a function of LST, baseline length, and baseline orientation. Such a model is not only helpful to the field of 21cm cosmology, but any study involving interferometric measurements, where coupling effects at the level of at least 1 part in 10^4 could corrupt the scientific result. Our model may be used to mitigate coupling systematics in existing radio interferometers and to design future arrays where the configuration of array elements inherently mitigates coupling effects at desired LSTs and angular resolutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Generalized uncertainty principle or curved momentum space?

The concept of minimum length, widely accepted as a low-energy effect of quantum gravity, manifests itself in quantum mechanics through generalized uncertainty principles. Curved momentum space, on the other hand, is at the heart of similar applications such as doubly special relativity. We introduce a duality between theories yielding generalized uncertainty principles and quantum mechanics on nontrivial momentum space. In particular, we find canonically conjugate variables which map the former into the latter. In that vein, we explicitly derive the vielbein corresponding to a generic generalized uncertainty principle in $d$ dimensions. Assuming the predominantly used quadratic form of the modification, the curvature tensor in momentum space is proportional to the noncommutativity of the coordinates in the modified Heisenberg algebra. Yet, the metric is non-Euclidean even in the flat case corresponding to commutative space, because the resulting momentum basis is noncanonical. These insides are used to constrain the curvature and the deviation from the canonical basis.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gravastars in a Non-minimally Coupled Gravity with Electromagnetism

In this paper we investigate the gravitational vacuum stars which called gravastars in the non-minimally coupled models with electromagnetic and gravitational fields. We consider two non-minimal models and find the corresponding spherically symmetric exact solutions in the interior of the star consisting of the dark energy condensate. Our models turn out to be Einstein-Maxwell model at the outside of the star and the solutions become the Reissner-Nordstr{ö}m solution. The physical quantities of these models are continuous and non-singular in some range of parameters and the exterior geometry continuously matches with the interior geometry at the surface. We calculate the matter mass, the total gravitational mass, the electric charge and redshift of the star for the two models. We notice that these quantities except redshift are dependent of a subtle free parameter, $k$, of the model. We also remark a wide redshift range from zero to infinity depending on one free parameter, $\beta$, in the second model.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Almost sure local wellposedness and scattering for the energy-critical cubic nonlinear Schrödinger equation with supercritical data

We study the cubic defocusing nonlinear Schrödinger equation on $\mathbb{R}^4$ with supercritical initial data. For randomized initial data in $H^s(\mathbb{R}^4)$, we prove almost sure local wellposedness for $\frac{1}{7} < s < 1$ and almost sure scattering for $\frac{11}{14} < s < 1$. The randomization is based on a unit-scale decomposition in frequency space, a decomposition in the angular variable, and - for the almost sure scattering result - an additional unit-scale decomposition in physical space. We employ new probabilistic estimates for the linear Schrödinger flow with randomized data, where we effectively combine the advantages of the different decompositions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Instability of Boundary Layers with the Navier Boundary Condition

We study the $L^{\infty}$ stability of the 2D Navier-Stokes equations with a viscosity-dependent Navier boundary condition around shear profiles which are linearly unstable for the Euler equation. The dependence from the viscosity is given in the Navier boundary condition as $\partial_y u = \nu^{-\gamma}u$ for some $\gamma\in\mathbb{R}$, where $u$ is the tangential velocity. With the no-slip boundary condition, which corresponds to the limit $\gamma \to +\infty$, a celebrated result from E. Grenier provides an instability of order $\nu^{1/4}$. M. Paddick proved the same result in the case $\gamma=1/2$, furthermore improving the instability to order one. In this paper, we extend these two results to all $\gamma \in \mathbb{R}$, obtaining an instability of order $\nu^{\theta}$, where $$\theta:=\begin{cases} \frac{1}{4} &\text{if } \gamma \geq \frac{3}{4};\\ \gamma - \frac{1}{2} &\text{if } \frac{1}{2}<\gamma < \frac{3}{4};\\ 0 &\text{if } \gamma \leq \frac{1}{2}. \end{cases}$$ When $\gamma \geq 1/2$, the result denies the validity of the Prandtl boundary layer expansion around the chosen shear profile.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Real-space visualization of quasiparticle dephasing near the Planckian limit in the Dirac line node material ZrSiS

Dirac line node (DLN) materials are topological semimetals wherein a set of symmetry protected crossing points forms a one-dimensional (1D) line in reciprocal space. Not only are the linearly dispersing bands expected to give rise to exceptional electronic properties, but the weak screening of the Coulomb interaction near the line node may enhance electronic correlations, produce new many-body ground states, or influence the quasiparticle lifetime. We investigate the quasiparticle dynamics in the DLN material ZrSiS via spectroscopic imaging scanning tunneling microscopy (SI-STM). By studying the spatial decay of quasiparticle interference patterns (QPI) from point scatterers, we were able to directly and selectively extract the phase coherence length $l_{\textrm{QPI}}$ and lifetime $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}$ for the bulk DLN excitations, which are dominated by inelastic electron-electron scattering. We find that the experimental $\tau_{\textrm{QPI}}(E)$ values below $-$40 meV are very short, likely due to the stronger Coulomb interactions, and lie at the Planckian limit $\hbar/|E|$. Our results corroborate a growing body of experimental reports demonstrating unusual electronic correlation effects near a DLN.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Pattern formation in one-dimensional polaron systems and temporal orthogonality catastrophe

Recent studies have demonstrated that higher than two-body bath-impurity correlations are not important for quantitatively describing the ground state of the Bose polaron. Motivated by the above, we employ the so-called Gross Ansatz (GA) approach to unravel the stationary and dynamical properties of the homogeneous one-dimensional Bose-polaron for different impurity momenta and bath-impurity couplings. We explicate that the character of the equilibrium state crossovers from the quasi-particle Bose polaron regime to the collective-excitation stationary dark-bright soliton for varying impurity momentum and interactions. Following an interspecies interaction quench the temporal orthogonality catastrophe is identified, provided that bath-impurity interactions are sufficiently stronger than the intraspecies bath ones, thus generalizing the results of the confined case. This catastrophe originates from the formation of dispersive shock wave structures associated with the zero-range character of the bath-impurity potential. For initially moving impurities, a momentum transfer process from the impurity to the dispersive shock waves via the exerted drag force is demonstrated, resulting in a final polaronic state with reduced velocity. Our results clearly demonstrate the crucial role of non-linear excitations for determining the behavior of the one-dimensional Bose polaron.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy