CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Note on stability and holographic subregion complexity

By Mohammad Ali-Akbari, Mahsa Lezgi
arxiv.org
 10 days ago

We study holographic subregion complexity in a spatially anisotropic field theory, which expresses a confinement-deconfinement phase transition. Its holographic dual is a five-dimensional anisotropic holographic model characterized by a Van der Waals-like phase transition between small

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Physicist Quantified The Amount of Information in The Entire Observable Universe

In attempts to understand the very nature of our reality, physicists sure have some mind-bending theories. Like what if information is a tangible and fundamental aspect of physical reality itself – alongside matter and energy? Or, alternatively, what if information is the fifth state of matter? Information is, after all, something all matter and energy measurably possess. The rules that govern their existence, like their mass, speed, or charge, are all bits of information they contain. So to allow experimental probing of such ideas, physicist Melvin Vopson from the University of Portsmouth in the UK estimated how much information a single elementary...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

First order formalism of holographic Wilsonian renormalization group: Langevin equation

We study a mathematical relationship between holographic Wilsonian renormalization group and stochastic quantization framework. We extend the original proposal given in arXiv:1209.2242 to interacting theories. The original proposal suggests that fictitious time(or stochastic time) evolution of stochastic 2-point correlation function will be identical to the radial evolution of the double trace operator of certain classes of holographic models, which are free theories in AdS space. We study holographic gravity models with interactions in AdS space and establish a map between the holographic renormalization flow of multi-trace operators and stochastic $n$-point functions. To give precise examples, we extensively study conformally coupled scalar theory in AdS$_6$. What we have found is that the stochastic time $t$ dependent 3-point function obtained from Langevin equation with its Euclidean action being given by $S_E=2I_{os}$ is identical to holographic renormalization group evolution of holographic triple trace operator as its energy scale $r$ changes once an identification of $t=r$ is made. $I_{os}$ is the on-shell action of holographic model of conformally coupled scalar theory at the AdS boundary. We argue that this can be fully extended to mathematical relationship between multi point functions and multi trace operators in each framework.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

On the triplet of holographic phase transition

We start from an Einstein $-$ Maxwell system coupled with a charged scalar field in Anti$-$de Sitter space$-$time. In the setup where the pressure $P$ is identified with the cosmological constant, the AdS black hole (BH) undergoes the phase transition from small to large BHs, which is similar to the transition from liquid to gas in the van der Waals theory. Based on this framework, we study the triplet of holographic superconducting states, consisting of ground state and two lowest excited states. Our numerical calculations show that the pressure variation in the bulk creates a mechanism in the boundary which causes changes in the physical properties of excited states, namely: a) when the pressure $ P $ is higher than the critical pressure ${P_c}$ ($ P > {P_c} $) of the phase transition from small to large BHs the ground state and the first excited state are superconducting states while the second excited state is the normal one. However, at lower pressure, $P \le P_c$, the ground state is solely the superconducting state. We conjecture that the precedent phenomena could take place when the scalar field in the bulk is replaced by other matter fields.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

The Holographic c-theorem and Infinite-dimensional Lie Algebras

We discuss a non-dynamical theory of gravity in three-dimensions which is based on an infinite-dimensional Lie algebra that is closely related to an infinite-dimensional extended AdS algebra. We find an intriguing connection between on the one hand higher-derivative gravity theories that are consistent with the holographic c-theorem and on the other hand truncations of this infinite-dimensional Lie algebra that violate the Lie algebra structure. We show that in three dimensions different truncations reproduce, up to terms that do not contribute to the c-theorem, Chern-Simons-like gravity models describing extended 3D massive gravity theories. Performing the same procedure with similar truncations in dimensions larger than or equal to four reproduces higher derivative gravity models that are known in the literature to be consistent with the c-theorem but do not have an obvious connection to massive gravity like in three dimensions.
MATHEMATICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holographic#Subregion#Un
arxiv.org

Holographic modeling of nuclear matter and neutron stars

I review holographic models for (dense and cold) nuclear matter, neutron stars, and their mergers. I start by a brief general discussion on current knowledge of cold QCD matter and neutron stars, and go on discussing various approaches to model cold nuclear and quark matter by using gauge/gravity duality, pointing out their strengths and weaknesses. Then I concentrate on recent results for a complex bottom-up holographic framework (V-QCD), which also takes input from lattice QCD results, effective field theory, and perturbative QCD. Dense nuclear matter is modeled in V-QCD through a homogeneous non-Abelian bulk gauge field. Feasible "hybrid" equations of state for cold nuclear (and quark) matter can be constructed by using traditional methods (e.g., effective field theory) at low densities and the holographic V-QCD model at higher densities. I discuss the constraints from this approach to the properties of the nuclear to quark matter transition as well as to properties of neutron stars. Using such hybrid equations of state as an input for numerical simulations of neutron star mergers, I also derive predictions for the spectrum of produced gravitational waves.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Quantum field theories, Markov random fields and machine learning

The transition to Euclidean space and the discretization of quantum field theories on spatial or space-time lattices opens up the opportunity to investigate probabilistic machine learning from the perspective of quantum field theory. Here, we will discuss how discretized Euclidean field theories can be recast within the mathematical framework of Markov random fields, which is a notable class of probabilistic graphical models with applications in a variety of research areas, including machine learning. Specifically, we will demonstrate that the $\phi^{4}$ scalar field theory on a square lattice satisfies the Hammersley-Clifford theorem, therefore recasting it as a Markov random field from which neural networks are additionally derived. We will then discuss applications pertinent to the minimization of an asymmetric distance between the probability distribution of the $\phi^{4}$ machine learning algorithms and that of target probability distributions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Stability of two-dimensional complex plasma monolayers in asymmetric capacitively-coupled radio-frequency discharges

In this article, the stability of a complex plasma monolayer levitating in the sheath of the poweredelectrode of an asymmetric capacitively coupled radio-frequency argon discharge is studied. Com-pared to earlier studies, a better integration of the experimental results and theory is achieved byoperating with actual experimental control parameters such as the gas pressure and the dischargepower. It is shown that for a given microparticle monolayer at a fixed discharge power there existtwo threshold pressures: (i) above a specific pressure p cryst , the monolayer always crystallises; (ii)below a specific pressure p MCI , the crystalline monolayer undergoes the mode-coupling instability andthe two-dimensional complex plasma crystal melts. In-between p MCI and p cryst , the microparticlemonolayer can be either in the fluid phase or the crystal phase: when increasing the pressure frombelow p MCI , the monolayer remains in the fluid phase until it reaches p cryst at which it recrystallises;when decreasing the pressure from above p cryst , the monolayer remains in the crystalline phase untilit reaches p MCI at which the mode-coupling instability is triggered and the crystal melts. A simpleself-consistent sheath model is used to calculate the rf sheath profile, the microparticle charges and themicroparticle resonance frequency as a function of power and background argon pressure. Combinedwith calculation of the lattice modes the main trends of p MCI as a function of power and backgroundargon pressure are recovered. The threshold of the mode-coupling instability in the crystalline phaseis dominated by the crossing of the longitudinal in-plane lattice mode and the out-of plane latticemode induced by the change of the sheath profile. Ion wakes are shown to have a significant effecttoo.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum Chaos and Trotterisation Thresholds in Digital Quantum Simulations

Cahit Kargi, Juan Pablo Dehollain, Fabio Henriques, Lukas M. Sieberer, Tobias Olsacher, Philipp Hauke, Markus Heyl, Peter Zoller, Nathan K. Langford. Digital quantum simulation (DQS) is one of the most promising paths for achieving first useful real-world applications for quantum processors. Yet even assuming rapid progress in device engineering and development of fault-tolerant quantum processors, algorithmic resource optimisation will long remain crucial to exploit their full power. Currently, Trotterisation provides state-of-the-art DQS resource scaling. Moreover, recent theoretical studies of Trotterised Ising models suggest it also offers feasible performance for unexpectedly large step sizes up to a sharp breakdown threshold, but demonstrations and characterisation have been limited, and the question of whether this behaviour applies as a general principle has remained open. Here, we study a set of paradigmatic and experimentally realisable DQS models, and show that a range of Trotterisation performance behaviours, including the existence of a sharp threshold, are remarkably universal. Carrying out a detailed characterisation of a range of performance signatures, we demonstrate that it is the onset of digitisation-induced quantum chaos at this threshold that underlies the breakdown of Trotterisation. Specifically, combining analysis of detailed dynamics with conclusive, global static signatures based on random matrix theory, we observe clear signatures of regular behaviour pre-threshold, and conclusive, initial-state-independent evidence for the onset of quantum chaotic dynamics beyond the threshold. We also show how this behaviour consistently emerges as a function of system size for sizes and times already relevant for current experimental DQS platforms. The advances in this work open up many important questions about the algorithm performance and general shared features of sufficiently complex Trotterisation-based DQS. Answering these will be crucial for extracting the maximum simulation power from future quantum processors.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
United Nations
arxiv.org

Relativistic second-order initial conditions for simulations of large-scale structure

Relativistic corrections to the evolution of structure can be used to test general relativity on cosmological scales. They are also a well-known systematic contamination in the search for a primordial non-Gaussian signal. We present a numerical framework to generate RELativistic second-order Initial Conditions ($\texttt{RELIC}$) based on a generic (not necessarily separable) second-order kernel for the density perturbations. In order to keep the time complexity manageable we introduce a scale cut that separates long and short scales, and neglect the "short-short" coupling that will eventually be swamped by uncontrollable higher-order effects. To test our approach, we use the second-order Einstein-Boltzmann code $\texttt{SONG}$ to provide the numerical second-order kernel in a $\Lambda$CDM model, and we demonstrate that the realisations generated by $\texttt{RELIC}$ reproduce the bispectra well whenever at least one of the scales is a "long" mode. We then present a generic algorithm that takes a perturbed density field as an inputand provides particle initial data that matches this input to arbitrary order in perturbations for a given particle-mesh scheme. We implement this algorithm in the relativistic N-body code $\texttt{gevolution}$ to demonstrate how our framework can be used to set precise initial conditions for cosmological simulations of large-scale structure.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A minimal coarse-grained model to study the gelation of multi-armed DNA nanostars

DNA is an astonishing material that can be used as a molecular building block to construct periodic arrays and devices with nanoscale accuracy and precision. Here, we present simple bead-spring model of DNA nanostars having three, four and five arms and study their self-assembly using molecular dynamics simulations. Our simulations show that the DNA nanostars form thermodynamically stable fully bonded gel phase from an unstructured liquid phase with the lowering of temperature. We characterize the phase transition by calculating several structural features such as radial distribution function and structure factor. The thermodynamics of gelation is quantified by the potential energy and translational pair-entropy of the system. The phase transition from the arrested gel phase to an unstructured liquid phase has been modelled using two-state theoretical model. We find that this transition is enthalpic driven and loss of configuration and translational entropy is counterpoised by enthalpic interaction of the DNA sticky-ends which is giving rise to gel phase at low temperature. The absolute rotational and translational entropy of the systems, measured using two-phase thermodynamic model, also substantiate the gel transition. The slowing down of the dynamics upon approaching the transition temperature from a high temperature, demonstrating the phase transition to the gel phase. The detailed numerical simulation study of the morphology, dynamics and thermodynamics of DNA gelation can provide guidance for future experiments, easily extensible to other polymeric systems, and has remarkable implications in the DNA nanotechnology field.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Uniqueness for the fractional Calderón problem with quasilocal perturbations

We study the fractional Schrödinger equation with quasilocal perturbations. These are a family of nonlocal perturbations vanishing at infinity, which include e.g. convolutions against Schwartz functions. We show that the qualitative unique continuation and Runge approximation properties hold in the assumption of sufficient decay. Quantitative versions of both results are also obtained via a propagation of smallness analysis for the Caffarelli-Silvestre extension. The results are then used to show uniqueness in the inverse problem of retrieving a quasilocal perturbation from DN data under suitable geometric assumptions. Our work generalizes recent results regarding the locally perturbed fractional Calderón problem.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Efficient Fully-Coherent Hamiltonian Simulation

Hamiltonian simulation is a fundamental problem at the heart of quantum computation, and the associated simulation algorithms are useful building blocks for designing larger quantum algorithms. In order to be successfully concatenated into a larger quantum algorithm, a Hamiltonian simulation algorithm must succeed with arbitrarily high success probability $1-\delta$ while only requiring a single copy of the initial state, a property which we call fully-coherent. Although optimal Hamiltonian simulation has been achieved by quantum signal processing (QSP), with query complexity linear in time $t$ and logarithmic in inverse error $\ln(1/\epsilon)$, the corresponding algorithm is not fully-coherent as it only succeeds with probability close to $1/4$. While this simulation algorithm can be made fully-coherent by employing amplitude amplification at the expense of appending a $\ln(1/\delta)$ multiplicative factor to the query complexity, here we develop a new fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm that achieves a query complexity additive in $\ln(1/\delta)$: $\Theta\big( \|\mathcal{H}\| |t| + \ln(1/\epsilon) + \ln(1/\delta)\big)$. We accomplish this by compressing the spectrum of the Hamiltonian with an affine transformation, and applying to it a QSP polynomial that approximates the complex exponential only over the range of the compressed spectrum. We further numerically analyze the complexity of this algorithm and demonstrate its application to the simulation of the Heisenberg model in constant and time-dependent external magnetic fields. We believe that this efficient fully-coherent Hamiltonian simulation algorithm can serve as a useful subroutine in quantum algorithms where maintaining coherence is paramount.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Valley leakage and errors on SWAP fidelities in Si-based spin qubits

We investigate the fidelity of a sequence of SWAP gates on a Si-based quantum dot (QD) spin qubit chain. We particularly examine how valley leakage and timing error affect the gate fidelity compared to charge noise, which is always present. In our Hamiltonian, each qubit is coupled via Heisenberg exchange to every other qubit in the chain, with the strength of the exchange interaction decreasing exponentially with qubit distance. Valley leakage is modeled through a dissipation term $\gamma$ as appropriate for the experimentally observed intervalley tunneling effect. We show that randomness in the valley leakage parameter has little to no effect on the SWAP gate fidelity in the currently fabricated Si circuits. We introduce disorder in the forms of charge noise and timing error and average the fidelities of 10,000 calculations for each set of parameters. The fidelities are then plotted against $J_\text{SWAP}$, the strength of the exchange coupling corresponding to the SWAP gate. We find that valley leakage decreases the fidelity of the SWAP operation -- though the effect is small compared to that of the known charge noise -- and that timing error creates an effective optimal value of $J_\text{SWAP}$, beyond which infidelity begins to increase.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A dimension-oblivious domain decomposition method based on space-filling curves

In this paper we present an algebraic dimension-oblivious two-level domain decomposition solver for discretizations of elliptic partial differential equations. The proposed parallel solver is based on a space-filling curve partitioning approach that is applicable to any discretization, i.e. it directly operates on the assembled matrix equations. Moreover, it allows for the effective use of arbitrary processor numbers independent of the dimension of the underlying partial differential equation while maintaining optimal convergence behavior. This is the core property required to attain a sparse grid based combination method with extreme scalability which can utilize exascale parallel systems efficiently. Moreover, this approach provides a basis for the development of a fault-tolerant solver for the numerical treatment of high-dimensional problems. To achieve the required data redundancy we are therefore concerned with large overlaps of our domain decomposition which we construct via space-filling curves. In this paper, we propose our space-filling curve based domain decomposition solver and present its convergence properties and scaling behavior. The results of numerical experiments clearly show that our approach provides optimal convergence and scaling behavior in arbitrary dimension utilizing arbitrary processor numbers.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Bayesian vs Frequentist: Comparing Bayesian model selection with a frequentist approach using the iterative smoothing method

We have developed a frequentist approach for model selection which determines the consistency between any cosmological model and the data using the distribution of likelihoods from the iterative smoothing method. Using this approach, we have shown how confidently we can conclude whether the data support any given model without comparison to a different one. In this current work, we compare our approach with the conventional Bayesian approach based on the estimation of the Bayesian evidence using nested sampling. We use simulated future Roman (formerly WFIRST)-like type Ia supernovae data in our analysis. We discuss the limits of the Bayesian approach for model selection and show how our proposed frequentist approach can perform better in the falsification of individual models. Namely, if the true model is among the candidates being tested in the Bayesian approach, that approach can select the correct model. If all of the options are false, then the Bayesian approach will select merely the least incorrect one. Our approach is designed for such a case and we can conclude that all of the models are false.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decision Theoretic Cutoff and ROC Analysis for Bayesian Optimal Group Testing

We study the inference problem in the group testing to identify defective items from the perspective of the decision theory. We introduce Bayesian inference and consider the Bayesian optimal setting in which the true generative process of the test results is known. We demonstrate the adequacy of the posterior marginal probability in the Bayesian optimal setting as a diagnostic variable based on the area under the curve (AUC). Using the posterior marginal probability, we derive the general expression of the optimal cutoff value that yields the minimum expected risk function. Furthermore, we evaluate the performance of the Bayesian group testing without knowing the true states of the items: defective or non-defective. By introducing an analytical method from statistical physics, we derive the receiver operating characteristics curve, and quantify the corresponding AUC under the Bayesian optimal setting. The obtained analytical results precisely describes the actual performance of the belief propagation algorithm defined for single samples when the number of items is sufficiently large.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Mean-field theory of vector spin models on networks with arbitrary degree distributions

Understanding the relationship between the heterogeneous structure of complex networks and cooperative phenomena occurring on them remains a key problem in network science. Mean-field theories of spin models on networks constitute a fundamental tool to tackle this problem and a cornerstone of statistical physics, with an impressive number of applications in condensed matter, biology, and computer science. In this work we derive the mean-field equations for the equilibrium behavior of vector spin models on high-connectivity random networks with an arbitrary degree distribution and with randomly weighted links. We demonstrate that the high-connectivity limit of spin models on networks is not universal in that it depends on the full degree distribution. Such nonuniversal behavior is akin to a remarkable mechanism that leads to the breakdown of the central limit theorem when applied to the distribution of effective local fields. Traditional mean-field theories on fully-connected models, such as the Curie-Weiss, the Kuramoto, and the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model, are only valid if the network degree distribution is highly concentrated around its mean degree. We obtain a series of results that highlight the importance of degree fluctuations to the phase diagram of mean-field spin models by focusing on the Kuramoto model of synchronization and on the Sherrington-Kirkpatrick model of spin-glasses. Numerical simulations corroborate our theoretical findings and provide compelling evidence that the present mean-field theory describes an intermediate regime of connectivity, in which the average degree $c$ scales as a power $c \propto N^{b}$ ($b < 1$) of the total number $N \gg 1$ of spins. Our findings put forward a novel class of spin models that incorporate the effects of degree fluctuations and, at the same time, are amenable to exact analytic solutions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stability against large perturbations of invertible, frustration-free ground states

A gapped ground state of a quantum spin system has a natural length scale set by the gap. This length scale governs the decay of correlations. A common intuition is that this length scale also controls the spatial relaxation towards the ground state away from impurities or boundaries. The aim of this article is to take a step towards a proof of this intuition. To make the problem more tractable, we assume that there is a unique ground state that is frustration-free and invertible (i.e. no long-range entanglement). Moreover, we assume the property that we are aiming to prove for one specific kind of boundary condition; namely open boundary conditions. With these assumptions we can prove stretched exponential decay away from boundaries for any boundary conditions or (large) perturbations and for all ground states of the perturbed system. In particular, the perturbed system itself can certainly have long-range entanglement.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nonreciprocal phonon blockade

Quantum nonreciprocal devices have received extensive attention in recent years because they can be used to realize unidirectional quantum routing and noise isolation. In this work, we show that the shift of resonance frequencies of propagating phonons induced by spin-orbit interactions (SOI) of phonons in a rotating acoustic ring cavity can be used to realize nonreciprocal phonon blockade. When driving the cavity from different directions, nonreciprocal single-, two-phonon blockade and phonon-induced tunneling can take place by varying the parameters of the system to an appropriate value. To realize phonon blockade, the sublevels of the lower orbit branch of the ground state of silicon-vacancy (SiV) color centers in the diamond membrane are employed to induce self-interactions of phonons in the cavity. This work provides a way to achieve acoustic nonreciprocal devices, such as directional acoustic switches and quantum noise isolation, which may help acoustic information network processing.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Interrelation of nonclassicality conditions through stabiliser group homomorphism

In this paper, we show that coherence witness for a single qubit itself yields nonlocality/ entanglement inequalities and condition for quantum discord in two-qubit systems. It is shown by employing homomorphism among the stabilizer groups of a single qubit and a multi-qubit state. Interestingly, quantum mechanics allows for such homomorphic images of single-qubit stabilizers, that do not allow for consistent assignments of outcomes of local observables, but are globally commuting. As an application, we show that CHSH inequality can be straightforwardly generalized to nonlocality inequalities for multiqubit GHZ states. It also reconfirms the fact that quantumness prevails even in the large $N$--limit, if coherence is sustained. The mapping provides a way to construct many nonlocality inequalities, given a {\it seed} inequality. This study gives us a motivation to gain a better control over multiple degrees of freedom and multi-party systems. It is because in multi-party systems, the same nonclassical feature, {\it viz.}, coherence may appear in many avatars.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy