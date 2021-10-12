Sci-fi Racing Game Red Goes Faster Announced for PC and Consoles

One of the first Far Cry 6 graphics and FPS comparisons has been released, highlighting how the game looks and performs across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The new comparison is courtesy of one of our beloved tech channels on YouTube, “ElAnalistaDebits”. For the comparison, the PC version of Far Cry 6 runs on an NVIDIA RTX 3080 in 4K resolution with AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) tech for upscaling. As previously covered in our Q&A, this technique is only available on PC alongside Ray Tracing. PS5, Xbox Series, and PC players can download an extra 26GB texture pack that improves the quality of some textures, but as reported yesterday, PC players using these textures will need a GPU with over 11GB of VRAM to load these high-resolution textures properly.

