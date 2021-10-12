CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sci-fi Racing Game Red Goes Faster Announced for PC and Consoles

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher 110 Industries has announced sci-fi racing game Red Goes Faster for both PC and consoles at Tokyo Game Show 2021, with a release set for 2024. Red Goes Faster is launching across Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2024, and the game’s developer wasn’t confirmed either. 110 Industries notes the game will offer a “complementary contrast between exhilarating racing and an intriguing love-triangle-infused story.”

