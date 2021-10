Council OKs request to replace city's sewer crawler, a technological marvel that checks pipes from the insideThe city-managed pipes of Canby have been kept under closer surveillance since 2009 thanks to an effective piece of equipment. Unfortunately, the city's first sewer pipe crawler, a tiny technological marvel that can be deployed through the city's pipe systems to find problems or potential problems, is set to retire. The device, which was purchased in 2009, will soon be replaced after the Canby City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize purchase of a new sewer crawler at its Oct....

