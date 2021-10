Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. In a true sign of the times, USA Triathlon will now host the first-ever Remote National Championships. In a partnership with RemoteRacing, USAT offers this opportunity for all athletes across the U.S. to compete for an Olympic and sprint-distance national title no matter where they live. RemoteRacing’s simulation technology works to “localize” participants to the course of the 2021 Toyota USA Triathlon Age Group National Championships in Milwaukee, and then “equalize” results accounting for both gender and age to create a fair and level playing field. Registration is now open for the event, with the window of competition being Nov. 11-21; athletes must complete all three legs within the race window and activities must be done in swim-bike-run order.

