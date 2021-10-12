How to Cook with Fire

Let’s make a deal: No more dry, tough, bland chicken breasts for dinner. Instead, it’s time to embrace moist, flavorful dark meat chicken thighs. Chicken thighs, readily available at most grocery stores with skin-on and bone-in, are an excellent value. Though price varies by region, these often sell at $2 per pound and can go as low as 89 cents per pound or less. The bones and skin lock in moisture and flavor, making chicken thighs a particularly delicious piece of meat. Use these convenient cuts in the oven, on the grill, in stews or in braises. You can also cook a bunch in advance to have delicious cooked chicken on hand for salads, sandwiches and quick meals.

