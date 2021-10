ITZY member Yuna revealed her actual weight in kilograms to fans on the idol platform Bubble. Keep on reading for all the details. On October 15, ITZY member Yuna took time out of her day to communicate with fans on the fandom application Bubble. While communicating with fans, the idol revealed her exact weight in kilograms. The LOCO songstress revealed that she currently weighs 46.8kg. This has shocked many, as the idol is 170cm and is the tallest member of her group.

