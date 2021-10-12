CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

U.S. farmers reap bigger crop profits and boost stockpiles

By Kim Chipman, Michael Hirtzer
Seattle Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. After struggling through extreme weather, a trade war and tepid demand in recent years, things started to turn around this season as Chinese buying roared back. What’s more, crops proved resilient against bouts of dryness that hit some parts of the Midwest, and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lift its estimates for domestic corn and soybean stockpiles.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

Midwest farmers are beginning to make money by swapping chestnuts for row crops

Americans eat more than 7.5 million pounds of chestnuts every year, most of them are imported from Italy, China and Korea. Yet chestnut trees grow just as well in the Midwest. So the boutique crop offers a way for farmers to transition at least some of the acres they plant with corn, beans and wheat one year after the next into small-scale farming with less of the toil of their old row crops.
AGRICULTURE
oilandgas360.com

Oil rises modestly as U.S. crude stockpiles dwindle

NEW YORK – Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation’s largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years. Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.35 a barrel as of 10:48 a.m....
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

Buying bacon or ham? Pork prices rising as labor shortage continues

(WGHP) — Pork prices have risen as the US pork processing industry continues to face labor shortage problems due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Processing plants have to put in more labor to produce deboned pork products than bone-in pork products, which means the prices for deboned are […]
AGRICULTURE
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
WOOD TV8

USDA rethinks approach to controlling salmonella in poultry

Federal health officials are rethinking their approach to controlling salmonella in poultry plants in the hope of reducing the number of illnesses linked to the bacteria each year, and on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will announce several steps it plans to take to achieve that goal.
AGRICULTURE
High Plains Journal

Decision tool can help farmers with crop decisions

Pioneer, Johnston, Iowa, has introduced the Pioneer Yield Pyramid decision tool, a new proprietary, data-driven tool designed to bring even more value to farmers. By identifying where a grower is currently with crop yields and then prioritizing certain management decisions and practices, this tool can help increase yield potential in specific areas.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Government Subsidies#Crops#American#Chinese#Bloomberg#Usda
pinalcentral.com

Pinal farmers skeptical of harvesting crops on solar land

COOLIDGE — Local farmers are highly skeptical of the success of agrivoltaics, in which crops are planted underneath solar panels. With solar energy generation becoming an increasingly profitable use for cropland, especially around Coolidge, concerns have been expressed that solar farms will displace food and fiber production. A four-year project...
COOLIDGE, AZ
AFP

US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
ECONOMY
World Economic Forum

Agri-tech digital tools boost crops for farmers across Africa

New technology in African agriculture can make smallholders' jobs much easier. Apps that connect you with tractor owners, weather alerts and sellers have taken agriculture by storm. Smallholder farmers contribute to more than one third of the world's food, so innovation is extremely important. Access issues remain, particularly for women.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
watchers.news

Farmers in California abandoning their fields, U.S.

Farmers in California's San Joaquin Valley are abandoning their fields due to drought that resulted in water allotments cut by a third. Farmers in this region, reportedly the most productive agricultural region globally, grow 250 different crops on 17% of the irrigated land in the United States. As of October...
CALIFORNIA STATE
vegnews.com

The USDA Just Made Its First Investment in Lab-Grown Meat

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) just made its first investment in the lab-grown meat industry. The government agency will award $10 million over the course of five years to Tufts University to establish the National Institute for Cellular Agriculture, a flagship American cultivated protein research center. The project aims to create a more resilient food system by developing “outreach, extension, and education for the next generation of professionals” in the field of cellular agriculture—which revolves around the use of a small amount of animal cells to create real meat and other animal proteins, replacing the environmentally damaging practice of raising and slaughtering animals for food.
AGRICULTURE
sun-courier.com

Area farmers reap the benefits of warm, mild fall

As it stands now, the 2021 grain harvest in Tama County is shaping up to be a successful one thanks to a warm and mild autumn — a welcome change from the harvest of 2020 which took place in the wake of the devastating August 10 derecho. Ryan Vavroch and...
AGRICULTURE
thefishsite.com

ThinkAqua: the new non-profit for small-scale farmers

ThinkAqua, a new aquaculture non-profit, aims to promote innovation among small-scale fish and shrimp producers around the world, as Anton Immink, its CEO, explains. Can you give us a brief insight into your aquaculture background?. I’ve built a career in international development projects in aquaculture and worked with amazing researchers,...
AGRICULTURE
news4sanantonio.com

Farmers monitoring storms as they are preparing to plant or harvest crops

SAN ANTONIO — Farmers across the area are keeping a close eye on Wednesday’s storms. Some are hoping for a steady rain and others hope it doesn't damage their crops. Jennifer George said the weather in 2021 has already impacted crop prices for her., specifically because some of her winter crops like pumpkins are still growing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
agfax.com

Ag Economy: Higher Crop Income Boosts U.S. Outlook, Energy Crunch Poses Ongoing Concerns

Bloomberg writers Michael Hirtzer and Kim Chipman reported this week that, “It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. “After struggling through extreme weather, a trade war and tepid demand in recent years, things started to turn around this season as Chinese buying roared back. What’s more, crops proved resilient against bouts of dryness that hit some parts of the Midwest, and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lift its estimates for domestic corn and soybean stockpiles in a key report due Tuesday.”
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy