U.S. farmers reap bigger crop profits and boost stockpiles
It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. After struggling through extreme weather, a trade war and tepid demand in recent years, things started to turn around this season as Chinese buying roared back. What’s more, crops proved resilient against bouts of dryness that hit some parts of the Midwest, and analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lift its estimates for domestic corn and soybean stockpiles.www.seattletimes.com
