Blue Ivy Carter, at age 9, is a Grammy winner, a seasoned Ivy Park model, and now a Tiffany & Co. campaign girl. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter made a surprise appearance in their latest “Date Night” video ad for the jeweler, and of course, Blue was a scene stealer from the moment she stepped on camera, running to catch up to her parents' car. It's clear how much they adore her from the way Bey and Jay look at her—and what star presence she has, generally. It's literally in her genes, after all:

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO