The final week volleyball’s regular season was a bit of a mixed bag for Charlotte, but the Tarpons nonetheless head into the postseason as their district’s No. 1 seed. The Tarpons are 16-8 and this past week revealed them for what they have been during the season’s second half – they beat the teams they should beat and leave a little bit on the floor against the tougher foes. Charlotte routed 8-16 Evangelical Christian early in the week, then struggled on Thursday against First Baptist Academy, the No. 5 team in Class 2A, ranked 54th overall.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO