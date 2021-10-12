CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst's CEO and CFO Named to Crain’s Notable Hispanic Leaders and Executives List

nychealthandhospitals.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelen Arteaga-Landaverde and David Guzman recognized by influential business publication during Hispanic Heritage Month. Director of Community Affairs at NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull was recognized for her community organizing. NYC Health + Hospitals today announced that Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst Helen Arteaga-Landaverde and Chief Financial

www.nychealthandhospitals.org

thebulletin.org

Austin Hirsch named to Crain’s Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders list

Longtime governing board member and treasurer Austin Hirsch has been named to Crain’s Chicago Business’ 2021 Notable Nonprofit Board Leaders list. The feature, published Oct. 11, highlights 70 nonprofit board leaders who “have advanced the cause of a nonprofit organization and raised its profile in the community.”. Hirsch, a partner...
ECONOMY
beckershospitalreview.com

IU Health exec named Indiana hospital's next CEO

Raymond Ingham, PhD, will step down from his CEO role at Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital, a position he has held for 24 years. He will be succeeded by Kelly Braverman on Dec. 1. "The entire community owes a huge debt of gratitude for the immense accomplishments at Witham under...
INDIANA STATE
WWD

Swarovski CEO, CFO Resign and Prepare to Welcome Non-family Executives

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Swarovski is on the hunt for a new chief executive officer and chief financial officer, and the roles could be filled by executives from outside the founding family for the first time in the company’s 126-year history. Swarovski has confirmed that Robert Buchbauer, who took up the CEO role last year following a company-wide shakeup, and Mathias Margreiter, are resigning this month, and the search for their respective replacements has begun.More from WWDParis Designer Christmas Trees UnveiledCostume Designs From Elton John's biopic, RocketmanMagnolia Cup Ladies' Day at the Qatar Glorious Goodwood Festival The company,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisco Moya
CBS Minnesota

Health Leaders, Hospital CEOs Warn Of COVID ‘Capacity Crisis’ For Minnesota Adults And Children

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Top hospital and long-term care industry leaders say that workers are exhausted and leaving the profession at record-levels, creating a staffing shortage of caregivers as cases increase and hospital beds fill up. Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, a record high for this year, according to the state’s health department data. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm described the number of hospitalizations as a “capacity crisis” for both adult and children. “Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical/surgical beds and zero adult ICU bed available during this latest surge,” she said. “This...
MINNESOTA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Centura names CEO of Colorado Hospital

Centura Health has appointed Jeremy Pittman CEO of its Castle Rock (Colo.) Adventist Hospital. His new position will be effective Oct. 24. Mr. Pittman has held several leadership roles at Centura over the past 15 years, a news release shared with Becker's said. He most recently served as CFO at Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver, where he assisted with the implementation of the hospital's 2025 strategic plan. He also helped expand the hospital's spine and orthopedic services and digestive health services.
ECONOMY
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Medical Center’s CFO Becomes New CEO

The Greene County Medical Center has a new CEO. The Board of Trustees of the Greene County Medical Center approved in a special session Tuesday to hire Chad Butterfield as the hospital’s new CEO. Butterfield has been the medical center’s Chief Financial Officer since June 29, 2020. Prior to working at Greene County Medical Center, Butterfield was the director of business affairs for Olathe Health Physicians in Olathe, Kansas and before that, he was the director of finance with Olathe Health System. Butterfield earned a Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Saint Mary in Overland Park, Kansas.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
beckershospitalreview.com

10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Oct. 6:. Kelly Braverman was named CEO of Lebanon, Ind.-based Witham Memorial Hospital. Lloyd Dean, CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, announced he will retire from the organization. Armand Dorian, MD, was named CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital...
HEALTH SERVICES
Item

Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital Sumter CEO is named

Prisma Health has named Joseph DiPaolo as CEO of Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter. DiPaolo, who started in the role Monday, has more than 30 years of health care leadership experience, according to a news release. He began his health care …
SUMTER, SC
Arkansas Business

Hospital CFO: Melodie Colwell, Drew Memorial Health System

In the last 18 months, COVID-19 has been the topic of nearly all conversations involving Melodie Colwell, Drew Memorial Hospital System’s CFO. “It’s consumed every conversation, every thought we have,” said Colwell, who joined the Monticello hospital system in November 2014. “Every decision that we make has been about how to navigate through COVID.”
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Dignity Health's Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield CEO to retire

Bruce Peters will retire from his role as president and CEO of Dignity Health Mercy Hospitals Bakersfield (Calif.). He will officially depart the health system in January 2022, according to a news release shared with Becker's Oct. 21. Mr. Peters has been with San Francisco-based Dignity Health system for nearly...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens Expands Orthopedic Services With New Total Hip and Knee Replacement Center

Center aims to restore mobility and quality of life to individuals with hip and knee joints that no longer function properly. NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens today announced an expansion of its Orthopedic Department with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Total Hip and Knee Replacement Center that will better serve and respond to the needs of patients experiencing orthopedic disorders, including the aging community suffering from degenerative joint diseases. The new Center, which consists of a team of 15 diverse providers, aims to restore mobility and quality of life to individuals with hip and knee joints that no longer function properly and cause difficulty in day-to-day activities.
HEALTH SERVICES
Health
Health Services
Facebook
Public Health
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Chicago Tribune

Illinois hospital systems losing hundreds of workers because of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Some Illinois hospital systems are losing hundreds of employees as deadlines loom for health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines — even as most workers have agreed to get the shots. Gov. J.B. Pritzker set a deadline of Sept. 19 for all Illinois health care workers to get their first shots, with their second shots due within 30 days, which would have been Oct. 19, at the latest. Those who ...
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
ECONOMY
CBS Boston

As Pediatricians Prepare To Give COVID Vaccine To Kids 5-To-11, Some Doctors Say Review The Data First

BOSTON (CBS) – Within a few weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve vaccines for kids ages 5-11. The White House said it’s planning to make the process as easy as possible on children, including giving pediatricians access to the shots. While some are getting ready, other pediatricians said they want to see the data. Dr. Robyn Riseberg does her best to make kids comfortable. “Can you smile,” she says to a young patient. “Can you give me a high five? Good job!” Comfort, said Riseberg, a pediatrician based in Boston’s South End, is...
BOSTON, MA
agnetwest.com

New and Pending Changes to COVID Expectations for Employers

COVID expectations for employers could be on the horizon after recent action by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). Last month, Cal/OSHA issued a proposal to replace the Emergency Temporary Standard (ETA) related to COVID-19. The ETS initially implemented in November 2020 and readopted six months later, is set to expire on January 14, 2022. While still early in the process, employers will want to pay attention to what is being proposed as a permanent standard.
PUBLIC HEALTH

