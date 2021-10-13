CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Accused of Ducking ‘Billions in Losses’ in Insider Trading Suit

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over insider trading claims. The complaint, filed by Scott + Scott and other plaintiff firms, accuses the defendants of improperly selling shares of online retailer Vipshop Holdings based on confidential information to avoid billions of dollars in losses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:21-cv-08413, Tan v. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. et al.

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Goldman Sachs buys its partner in China

Goldman Sachs has won approval to take full ownership of a joint venture in China, enabling the Wall Street firm to expand its operations in the country. The China Securities Regulatory Commission gave Goldman Sachs the go-ahead to buy out Beijing Gao Hua Securities, its local partner, as Beijing tries to make good on a pledge it made in 2017 to allow foreign investment banks to fully own their China operations.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Norton Rose Guides Texas Bank In $75 Million IPO

Norton Rose Fulbright is guiding Humble, Texas-based Third Coast Bancshares Inc. in a $75 million initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The Norton Rose team is led by partner Mike Keeley. Fenimore Kay Harrison partners Derek W McGee and Brent Standefer are advising the IPO’s underwriters, led by Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Piper Sandler & Co and Stephens Inc.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
crowdfundinsider.com

Goldman Sachs Beats Estimates, Consumer and Wealth Management Tops $2 Billion, Shares Rise

(NYSE:GS) a global investment bank and fast-growing Fintech firm, has reported Q3 financial results and business is good. According to Goldman, during the first nine months of 2021, the company generated net revenues of $46.70 billion along with net earnings of $17.70 billion and diluted EPS of $48.59, each surpassing the previous full-year records. During Q3, Goldman generated net revenues of $13.61 billion an amount that is 26% higher than the third quarter of 2020.
STOCKS
pymnts

Goldman Sachs’ Consumer Banking Revenues Surge 17%

Beyond investment banking, beyond the trading revenues, Goldman Sachs' latest quarterly results reflect continued traction in consumer banking – and, through its Marcus unit, consumer banking done digitally. In terms of the headline numbers, the company said that consolidated revenues were up 26% year over year to $13.6 billion, which...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Ducking#Scott Scott#Vipshop Holdings#Tan V#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Law Com Radar
advisorhub.com

Morgan Stanley Client Asset Flows Surge to $135 Billion

Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management division added a net $135 billion in customer assets in the third quarter across its advisor-led, self-directed and workplace segments, up 89% from $71 billion in the second quarter and 160% year-over-year, the bank reported. Total net new assets year-to-date hit $300 billion, the company said,...
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Goldman, Morgan Stanley sued over Archegos-tied sales of Vipshop

(Oct 13): Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley were sued by shareholders of a Chinese e-commerce company that accused the banking giants of trading on inside information when unloading the stock they held for Archegos Capital Management. The suit, which was filed in a New York federal court by...
BUSINESS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Goldman Sachs COO Waldron warns of inflation risk

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs’ Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Wednesday he believes inflation is the biggest single risk currently facing markets and the global economy. “Inflation is the single biggest risk out there right now both in terms of the short-term risk it can have on...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs Bullish On Nike, Sees 14% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane initiated coverage of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) with a Buy rating and $172 price target, implying a 14.56% upside. The analyst sees a "healthy industry backdrop with a company-specific continued focus on innovation to drive growth." Nike has room to expand its direct-to-consumer initiative, which should...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
beincrypto.com

Divergence Ventures Accused of Insider Trading as Analyst Cashes Out $2.5M

Divergence Ventures’ analyst Bridget Waters embroiled in airdrop scandal worth $2.5M, accused of insider trading. Venture capital firm Divergence Ventures was recently accused of insider trading when 702 ETH landed in the wallet of one of its analysts, Bridget Waters, from a recent airdrop by Ribbon Finance in May 2021, which distributed 30 000 000 tokens.
MARKETS
golfbusinessnews.com

Goldman Sachs buys The Belfry for £140m

The Belfry Hotel & Resort has been bought by US investment bank Goldman Sachs for a reported £140m. A property fund run by the Wall Street bank fended off a rival bid from California-based investment firm Pimco as the preferred bidder for the Warwickshire-based resort, whose facilities include three golf 18-hole courses a 324-bedroom hotel, spa and conference facilities.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Airlines Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Despite Higher Bookings

Wall Street appears to be living up to its roller coaster reputation as stock futures point to a lower open after yesterday’s rally. Inflation continues to be a concern for investors. European markets were shaken by European natural gas prices which exploded 13% overnight. The rising prices helped to prompt selloffs in the German DAX (DAX: DBI) and the London FTSE (FTSEMIB: FTSE).
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, Goldman Sachs and Interactive Brokers Group

Chicago, IL – October 5, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Investment Banking, including Morgan Stanley MS, The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1804259/4-investment-banks-to-watch-out-for-in-the-buoyant-industry. The Zacks Investment Bank industry is supported by market volatility-driven growth in the...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

Former Goldman Sachs Executive Joins Antler Board

Former Goldman Sachs executive Sheila Patel has joined the board of Antler, according to a statement by the company. Patel said she was attracted to Antler by its unique model – particularly its global approach to investment and focus on fostering diversity. “Where entrepreneurs innovate, and when the value-capture happens,...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Cybersecurity Company NortonLifeLock Hit With Shareholder Suit Over Proposed $8B Acquisition

Cybersecurity giant NortonLifeLock and its board of directors were hit with a shareholder lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court over the company’s proposed acquisition of Prague-based Avast for over $8 billion. The suit, filed by WeissLaw on behalf of Charles Reinhardt, contends that an Oct 2021 proxy statement contains false and misleading information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:21-cv-08232, Reinhardt v. NortonLifeLock Inc. et al.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy