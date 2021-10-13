CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL down to four unvaccinated players

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL expected that 98% or perhaps even 99% of their players would be vaccinated against the coronavirus before the start of the 2021-22 season. It seems that it has somehow bettered that mark. Commissioner Gary Bettman has revealed that there are currently only four unvaccinated players in the league. This is understood to mean that all but four of the roughly 736 players on NHL rosters as of Monday’s deadline are vaccinated – 99.5% of all players. Bettman spoke about his appreciation and respect for how the players have handled the pandemic in many ways over the past two years:

Coronavirus
