A cost-saving blunder by the government’s Test and Trace service has triggered a 32 per cent drop in positive Covid test results entered into the Covid-19 app, The Independent has learned.Sources say the mistake has undermined the app’s core function and means thousands of potential close contacts who were at risk of infection were not identified or pinged during the week to 6 October. Almost 19,000 fewer positive tests were put into the app by patients since September 29, after officials at NHS Direct condensed information for patients into a single text, with instructions to enter the positive test result...

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO