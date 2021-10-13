Carmel Partners’ Latest California Properties Built with Mass Transit in Mind
The quintessential car culture of California is changing, and multifamily developers are taking note. One prominent developer, Carmel Partners, recently launched a group of transit-oriented new projects in Los Angeles and the Bay Area-namely The Asher, Atlas, Linea, and Cumulus District. Each property exemplifies the shift towards living closer to mass transit-for a more walkable, convenient, and sustainable lifestyle.www.realtytoday.com
Comments / 0