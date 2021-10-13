CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Carmel Partners’ Latest California Properties Built with Mass Transit in Mind

By David Thompson
Realty Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quintessential car culture of California is changing, and multifamily developers are taking note. One prominent developer, Carmel Partners, recently launched a group of transit-oriented new projects in Los Angeles and the Bay Area-namely The Asher, Atlas, Linea, and Cumulus District. Each property exemplifies the shift towards living closer to mass transit-for a more walkable, convenient, and sustainable lifestyle.

