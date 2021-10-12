TFB BREAKING NEWS: SIG Sauer Will Not Attend SHOT Show 2022

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a picture of a Model 1903 Springfield bolt action rifle that has been very modified to be a .45 ACP ammunition test pistol. Test pistols like this one were made to test military ammo for all sorts of variables, but the most generic would be for safety. Ammunition would be taken in the middle of batches in order to best test it’s quality. Other test pistols would be mounted on wires to demonstrate the amount of recoil a specific shell may initiate. This test pistol caught my eye because of the obvious… it has a giant cylinder on it that reminds me of a suppressor. I am unsure what this specific test pistol’s role was.

MILITARY ・ 19 HOURS AGO