TFB BREAKING NEWS: SIG Sauer Will Not Attend SHOT Show 2022

By Adam Scepaniak
AllOutdoor.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIG Sauer will not be exhibiting at SHOT Show 2022 taking place in Las Vegas this coming January. The absence of SIG, normally one of the show’s largest booths, is almost certain to create ripples throughout the industry. After last year’s cancellation, many manufacturers donated money to the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the organizer of the decades-old convention. As of now, the event is scheduled to start on January 18th with exhibition halls in both the Venetian Expo and Caesar’s Forum. SIG’s official statement can be found below:

www.alloutdoor.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shot Show#Breaking News#Sig Sauer#Sig#Nssf#Sauer
