‘In My Room’ With Tora

The 60-second earworm “Pain,” released by the producer and singer PinkPantheress on TikTok earlier this year, rides a moody flip of the early-2000s hit “Flowers,” by the U.K. group Sweet Female Attitude. In what is by now the defining story of our era, the single garnered the 20-year-old musician a record deal at Parlophone, as well as fans in stars like Clairo and Giveon. TikTok even named it the “breakout track of the summer.” It’s also a perfect example of Gen Z’s impulse towards Y2K nostalgia. But even so, PinkPantheress seems like a glitch in the Matrix. While undergirded by a bevy of iconic house and drum and bass samples, her debut mixtape to hell with it, released last week, maps what feels like genuinely uncharted territory.
