Darius Slay, Eagles secondary shines for first time in 2021

The first Bye Week of the NFL season has concluded, seeing quite a few blowouts mixed in amidst several exhilarating overtime finishes. Big fantasy names like Antonio Gibson disappointed by finishing outside of the top-36, while back-up running backs rookie Khalil Herbert and Darrel Williams both produced RB1 finishes. Even the wide receiver landscape is wildly unstable, as Marvin Jones Jr., K.J. Osborn, A.J. Green, and Donovan Peoples-Jones all hit their ceiling in Week 6 due to game script and continuously thinning depth charts. The Cardinals remain the lone undefeated team after a dominant road win over the Browns without their head coach. At the same time, Jacksonville finally found the win column with a walk-off 53-yard kick during the early window in London.

