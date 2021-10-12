CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Slay, Eagles secondary shines for first time in 2021

By Larry Henry Jr
phillyinfluencer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles needed a few big plays down the stretch to close out a 21-18 road win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon, and for the first time in 2021, the secondary delivered. Darius Slay and Steven Nelson combined for three interceptions, helping Jonathan Gannon’s defense shut

phillyinfluencer.com

